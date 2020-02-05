Charles Court Opera Presents IOLANTHE At King's Head Theatre

Following their productions of H.M.S. Pinafore and The Mikado, internationally-renowned chamber opera company Charles Court Opera mark 10 years at the King's Head Theatre with an enchanting new take on Gilbert & Sullivan's Iolanthe, which will run from 12 March to 11 April 2020, with a press night on Tuesday 17 March.

In the 15 years since the company was formed, Charles Court Opera have toured Gilbert & Sullivan productions across the UK and USA to some of the most high-profile venues and arts festivals and have built a reputation as 'the masters of Gilbert & Sullivan in small spaces' (Camden New Journal). In 2016, they became an Associate Company of King's Head Theatre.

Directed by John Savournin, this witty, magical operetta tells a tale of forbidden love causing an absurdist fusion of two worlds - the magical fairies of Fairyland and a bamboozled House of Peers.

Featuring some of Sullivan's most stunning music, including 'Oh foolish fay', 'If you go in, you're sure to win' and what is popularly known as 'The Nightmare Song,' brought to life by Musical Director David Eaton, audiences can expect an evening of first class entertainment and riotous fun suitable for all ages.

Director John Savournin said ''I'm delighted to be working on one of my very favourite operas, in our 10th year staging Gilbert & Sullivan's operettas at the venue. At a time when Parliament and political practices are increasingly brought into the spotlight, Iolanthe is not only fantastic, funny, and really quite moving entertainment, it's surprisingly relevant to our times, reminding us that some things never change...!''





