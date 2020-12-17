Celebrate Christmas Online With The Belgrade Theatre

Christmas goes online with Jack and the Beanstalk, Santa's Christmas Rescue and So Long 2020!

Although Coventry will remain under Tier 3 restrictions until the end of the month, the news isn't dampening festive spirits at the Belgrade Theatre, with its Christmas shows and events set to go online instead.

Instead of meeting and greeting audiences at the Theatre this year, Santa, Rudolph and Ellie the Elf will be visiting your home this Christmas via the magic of the internet. Perfect for little ones aged 2-7, Santa's Christmas Rescue is the latest in Imagine Theatre's hugely popular Santa series, filled with songs and laughter, and featuring a special appearance from Belgrade panto legend Iain Lauchlan as Santa himself.

Those who previously booked for live performances will be given the option to watch the show at home and collect their Christmas present from the Belgrade's takeaway counter. Audiences can also book a watch at home ticket directly by visiting www.imaginetheatre.co.uk.

Tickets are also still available to book for this year's online pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Coventry panto favourites Iain Lauchlan and Craig Hollingsworth. Specially created for the screen, this innovative production sets its scene in Prickly Bottom, where the Covid 17 ¾ lockdown is being made even worse by a greedy giant and his slippery henchman, Fleshcreep. Can lockdown layabout Jack Trott turn over a new leaf in time to save the day?

Jack and the Beanstalk Online is available until Thursday 31 December, and once you've booked a watch at home ticket, you'll be able to watch the show whenever you like until the end of the month. To celebrate Panto Day, the Belgrade will also be hosting a "tweet-along" with members of the cast and company at 6.30pm on Fri 18 Dec. Join the conversation on Twitter using #JackOnline and #PantoDay. Tickets can be booked at www.belgrade.co.uk.

Ready to say goodbye to 2020? You're not along! If you can't wait for this extraordinary year to be over, you can join the Belgrade for a virtual New Year's Eve party that's completely free to enjoy.

Like everything else this year, the celebrations will be a little different to usual, but with So Long 2020!, the Belgrade is determined to greet the new year with optimism. Head to their website at 11pm on Thu 31 Dec to listen to their live band banging out classic songs from across the decades before the countdown to midnight begins.

