Celebrate Christmas Online With The Belgrade Theatre
Christmas goes online with Jack and the Beanstalk, Santa's Christmas Rescue and So Long 2020!
Although Coventry will remain under Tier 3 restrictions until the end of the month, the news isn't dampening festive spirits at the Belgrade Theatre, with its Christmas shows and events set to go online instead.
Instead of meeting and greeting audiences at the Theatre this year, Santa, Rudolph and Ellie the Elf will be visiting your home this Christmas via the magic of the internet. Perfect for little ones aged 2-7, Santa's Christmas Rescue is the latest in Imagine Theatre's hugely popular Santa series, filled with songs and laughter, and featuring a special appearance from Belgrade panto legend Iain Lauchlan as Santa himself.
Those who previously booked for live performances will be given the option to watch the show at home and collect their Christmas present from the Belgrade's takeaway counter. Audiences can also book a watch at home ticket directly by visiting www.imaginetheatre.co.uk.
Tickets are also still available to book for this year's online pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk, starring Coventry panto favourites Iain Lauchlan and Craig Hollingsworth. Specially created for the screen, this innovative production sets its scene in Prickly Bottom, where the Covid 17 ¾ lockdown is being made even worse by a greedy giant and his slippery henchman, Fleshcreep. Can lockdown layabout Jack Trott turn over a new leaf in time to save the day?
Jack and the Beanstalk Online is available until Thursday 31 December, and once you've booked a watch at home ticket, you'll be able to watch the show whenever you like until the end of the month. To celebrate Panto Day, the Belgrade will also be hosting a "tweet-along" with members of the cast and company at 6.30pm on Fri 18 Dec. Join the conversation on Twitter using #JackOnline and #PantoDay. Tickets can be booked at www.belgrade.co.uk.
Ready to say goodbye to 2020? You're not along! If you can't wait for this extraordinary year to be over, you can join the Belgrade for a virtual New Year's Eve party that's completely free to enjoy.
Like everything else this year, the celebrations will be a little different to usual, but with So Long 2020!, the Belgrade is determined to greet the new year with optimism. Head to their website at 11pm on Thu 31 Dec to listen to their live band banging out classic songs from across the decades before the countdown to midnight begins.
The Belgrade Theatre Trust is a registered charity (number 219163). This means that all the money given, raised or earned is not distributed as profit but kept and reinvested in the work that we do. We are reliant on the valued support of our donors and sponsors to ensure that we can continue to develop our artistic and educational work and remain central to the communities that we serve.
The Belgrade Theatre is supported by Arts Council England who champion, develop and invest in artistic and cultural experiences that enrich people's lives. Between 2018 and 2022, they plan to invest £1.45 billion of public money from government and an estimated £860 million from the National Lottery to help create these experiences for as many people as possible across the country.
The Belgrade Theatre is part of a network of organisations promoting engagement with arts and culture in the lead-up to Coventry's City of Culture year in 2021. In December 2017, supporters of the Coventry bid gathered at the Belgrade in the heart of the city to watch the announcement live from Hull, with press on hand to broadcast their reactions to the country. In 2021, three Co-Artistic Directors - Corey Campbell, Balisha Karra and Justine Themen - will take over the Theatre's producing programme for the year, delivering a diverse mix of shows and events to reflect the drive and ambition of Coventry's City of Culture bid.