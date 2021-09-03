Casting Announced For Theatr Clwyd's World Première Production of MISSING JULIE

Artistic Director Tamara Harvey and Executive Director Liam Evans-Ford today announce the cast for Theatr Clwyd's world première production of Missing Julie.

Chelsea Walker returns to Theatr Clwyd to direct Kaite O'Reilly's Missing Julie which has been freely adapted from Strindberg's Miss Julie. In the title role of Julie is Heledd Gwynn and she is joined by is Tim Pritchett in the role of John. Completing the cast is Catrin Aaron, who returns to Theatr Clwyd as Christine.

The production opens in the Emlyn Williams Theatre on 21 September with previews from 16 September until 9 October.

Playwright Kaite O'Reilly said today, "The lived experience of disability is seldom portrayed in plays, especially in our classics - disabled characters are usually stereotypical figures of fun or pity, with no agency. So when I conceived a new version of Strindberg's Miss Julie from a radical disability perspective, I knew the theatre I had to take it to was Clwyd. I've been working within disability culture as well as the mainstream for many years and it is an incredible pleasure to reinvent such a renowned character and play through a disabled lens.

I set the play just after the First World War-a time of radical politics and renewal, along with grief and mourning. It was a time when disability was common as the injured men returned from the trenches and also when society yearned to 'build back better'. I feel this has great resonance with the times we live in. We have opportunities to create a more inclusive and diverse society, where all voices and lives are portrayed and valued."

Named by The Stage as the 2020 Regional Theatre of the Year, Theatr Clwyd continues to strive to increase access to creative roles within the theatre industry. Chelsea Walker was recruited as the production's director through an open call, in partnership with #OpenHire.