Casting Announced For The First UK Tour Of Jeremy Dyson And Andy Nyman's GHOST STORIES

Casting is today announced for Jeremy Dyson and Andy Nyman's supernatural spectacular, Ghost Stories, which begins its first ever UK tour at The Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham on 8th January 2020 . After exhilarating audiences across the globe with record breaking, sell-out productions and a smash hit film, the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre's production of Ghost Stories has this year played yet another successful run at its original Hammersmith home and at is currently playing at the Ambassadors Theatre in London's West End, until Saturday 4th January.

Joshua Higgott plays Professor Goodman, Paul Hawkyard appears as Tony Matthews, Gus Gordon performs the role of Simon Rifkind and Richard Sutton reprises his role as Mike Priddle (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre and the West End's Ambassador Theatre).

There's something dark lurking in the theatre. Enter a nightmarish world, full of thrilling twists and turns, where all your deepest fears and most disturbing thoughts are imagined live on stage. A fully sensory and electrifying encounter, Ghost Stories is the ultimate twisted love-letter to horror, a supernatural edge-of-your-seat theatrical experience like no other.

Joshua Higgott plays Professor Goodman. Theatre credits includes: Robert Ike's Hamlet (Almeida and Harold Pinter); 1984 (Headlong and Playhouse); The Oresteia (Almeida and Trafalgar Studios); Shakespeare in Love (Noël Coward) and Birdsong (UK Tour). Film includes: Bohemian Rhapsody, The Snowman, Darkest Hour and The Mummy. Television includes: The Witcher and McMafia.

Paul Hawkyard plays Tony Matthews. Theatre credits includes: War Horse (National Theatre); Wonderful Town (Royal Exchange/Kenny Wax Ltd); Birdsong (The Comedy Theatre); Oliver! The Musical (Theatre Clywdd & London Palladium); Mamma Mia (Prince of Wales Theatre); Peter Pan (The Royal Festival Hall); South Pacific (National Theatre); Les Misérables (Palace Theatre); Jesus Christ Superstar (The Lyceum Theatre); Miss Saigon (Theatre Royal, Drury Lane); A Midsummer Night's Dream, As You Like It and Lady Be Good (Regents Park Open Air Theatre); The Railway Children (King's Cross Theatre); A Midsummer Night's Dream, Macbeth (Shakespeare's Rose Theatre). Film includes: NT Live War Horse, If I Had You and Everybody Loves Sunshine.

Television includes: Doctors, The Coroner, Holby City, Sirens, The Bill, The Last Detective, Casualty, Where The Heart Is, Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps, Mike Bassett England Manager, Coronation Street, EastEnders, Band of Gold, Maisie Raine, London's Burning, Residents, Scoop, MI High, In Two Minds, Playdays and Justin's House.

Gus Gordon plays Simon Rifkind. Gus trained at The Brit School of Performing Arts and Technology & Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. Theatre whilst training includes: The History Boys, Saved and Measure for Measure.

Short films include: Hound (72 Hour National Film Challenge) and Through the Static.

Television includes: Cursed and Jingle Jangle (Netflix). Ghost Stories will be Gus' professional stage debut.



Richard Sutton plays Mike Priddle. Theatre includes: Ghost Stories (Lyric Hammersmith Theatre, Ambassadors Theatre); The Cow Play (Brighton Theatre Festival); Transmissions (Birmingham Rep Theatre); Tall Phoenix (Coventry Belgrade Theatre); Confusions (Canal Café Theatre); Romeo and Juliet (Jamaican tour); Albert Make Us Laugh (Birmingham Library Theatre); The Libertine (Birmingham Library Theatre) and Charley's Aunt (Stoke Repertory Theatre).Television includes: The Crown, Line of Duty, The Terror, Gigglebiz, Sherlock, Humans, Boomers, Silent Witness, Jekyll and Hyde, Dunkirk, Doctors, Mr Selfridge, Our Girl, The Missing, Hollyoaks, The Tunnel, One Night, Titanic, EastEnders, Miranda, Come Fly With Me, Hustle, Beautiful People, Sugar Rush, The Bill, Dalziel and Pascoe, Derailed, Courtroom, Making Waves, Nuzzle and Scratch, Holby City and ChuckleVision.

Following Birmingham, the tour then continues to Bath,Theatre Royal; Nottingham, Theatre Royal; Woking, New Victoria Theatre; Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre; Brighton, Theatre Royal; The Lowry, Salford; Cardiff, New Theatre; The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury; York, Grand Opera House; Richmond Theatre; Liverpool Playhouse; Glasgow Theatre Royal; King's Theatre, Edinburgh, Nuffield Southampton Theatres City and the Sheffield Lyceum.

Please be advised that Ghost Stories contains moments of extreme shock and tension. The show is unsuitable for anyone under the age of 15. We strongly advise those of a nervous disposition to think very seriously before attending.

Tour Dates

Birmingham, New Alexandra Theatre 0844 871 3011

Wed 8th - Sat 11th Jan www.atgtickets.com

Bath,Theatre Royal 01225 448 844

Tue 14th - Sat 18th Jan www.theatreroyal.org.uk

Nottingham, Theatre Royal 08448 11 21 21

Tue 21st - Sat 25th Jan www.trch.co.uk

Woking, New Victoria Theatre 0844 871 7645

Tue 28th Jan - Sat 1st Feb www.atgtickets.com

Aylesbury, Waterside Theatre 0844 871 7627

Tue 4th - Sat 8th Feb www.atgtickets.com

Brighton, Theatre Royal 0844 871 3011

Tue 11th - Sat 15th Feb www.atgtickets.com

The Lowry, Salford 0843 208 6000

Tue 18th - Sat 22nd Feb www.thelowry.com

Cardiff, New Theatre 029 2087 8889

Tue 25th - Sat 29th Feb www.newtheatrecardiff.co.uk

The Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury 01227 787787

Tue 3rd - Sat 7th Mar www.marlowetheatre.com

York, Grand Opera House 0844 871 3024

Tue 10th - Sat 14th Mar www.atgtickets.com

Richmond Theatre, Richmond 0844 871 7651

Tue 17th Feb - Sat 21st Mar www.atgtickets.com

Liverpool Playhouse 0151 709 4776

Tue 31st Mar - Sat 4th Apr www.everymanplayhouse.com

Glasgow, Theatre Royal 0844 871 7647

Tue 7th - Sat 11th Apr www.atgtickets.com

King's Theatre, Edinburgh 0131 529 6000

Tue 14th - Sat 18th Apr www.capitaltheatres.com

Sheffield Lyceum, Sheffield 0114 249 6000

Tue 21st - Sat 25th Apr www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk

Nuffield Southampton Theatres City 023 8067 1771

Tue 27th Apr - Sat 2nd May www.nstheatres.co.uk





