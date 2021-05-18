Casting Announced For THEATRE FOR TWO

The cast has been announced for We Are Kilter's personal, interactive meetings between actor and audience member: Theatre For Two. Mary Malone (The Jacket, BBC Arts; Alexis Gregory's Safe, Hackney Empire) and Soho Theatre Rising Award winner, Ryan Lane (Told by an Idiot's Let Me Play The Lion Too, The Barbican) will present newly commissioned micro-plays from some of the most exciting up-and-coming talent, Tabby Lamb, Macadie Amoroso, Ryan Lane, and Gabriella Leon.

The stories will be popping up across London in a specially designed travelling venue, creating an intimate escape from the world outside. These semi-improvised micro-plays will engage the audience as a vital part of the narrative. Together, actor and audience will create unique playful interactions which celebrate the absurdity of human connection. Tickets can be booked to pop in for each stand-alone piece or to experience the full cycle over the course of an hour.

Gluten Free Chocolate Crispy Caramel Mini Bite from Tabby Lamb (Since U Been Gone, HighTide) will be led by Mary Malone. A cancelled picnic, a cancelled protest and now a cancelled bus? Exploring the need to be seen, heard and valued for who we are, this is a clarion call for a more tender society.

Mary Malone will also perform Reptile by Macadie Amoroso (Blue Beneath My Skin, Bunker Theatre) - a heart-warming piece about a cold-blooded companion in the good times and the bad. Alone within four walls, sometimes you need to have a conversation, have someone talk back to you, someone to tell you that your Ex just isn't worth it.

Rumour has it she was once the most famous woman in Hollywood but now, faded beyond memory, she lives out her days inside, trying to recreate the Golden Years. Written and performed by Ryan Lane (Ryan Lane Will Be There Now In A Minute, VAULT Festival), at The Recluse Who Lives On A Hill you might enter as a nobody, but you could leave as the next shining star.

Ryan Lane will also perform in Share-My-Home Companion from Gabriella Leon (Casualty). This ludicrous and powerful piece is about the need to have something to do, something to look forward to, something to talk about as time trickles and yet races away, stuck inside. So, meet a unique friend, create something never heard before and make your time count!

Director Ed Theakston comments, Theatre For Two offers audiences the opportunity to get up close and personal with the power and immediacy of live theatre, telling four stories of friendship, compassion and the joy of human connection. On the week we are finally allowed to return to theatres, it feels like a rightfully celebratory moment. It also feels essential to remind ourselves of the importance of elevating underrepresented voices on our stages and in our audiences. We must continue to commit to rebuild better. Theatres are spaces for their communities; Theatre For Two invites everyone in to be a part of telling these joyful stories.

With the release of a new trailer and photography, there's a chance for a first glimpse of the pop-up Theatre For Two performance space. Playful, intimate and COVID-secure, the venue designed by Ioana Curelea (Charlie & Stan, Told by an Idiot) will host the four short plays. There is capacity for up to two audience members, with integrated safety measures. The audience space is wheelchair accessible and will feature easily sanitised hard furnishings to ensure thorough and effective cleaning between performances.

Learn more at www.weare-kilter.co.uk .