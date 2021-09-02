Casting Announced For CINDERELLA Panto at The Grange Theatre

This Christmas you are cordially invited to the Hartford Ball as The Grange Theatre hosts everybody's favourite pantomime - Cinderella running from Saturday 11th December to Sunday 2nd January 2022.

Promising a fantastic festive treat the Producers at KD Theatre Productions in association with The Grange Theatre, Hartford have announced their star cast for this year's dazzling pantomime classic, Cinderella and it's sure to be a show you won't want to miss!

Welcoming audiences back into The Grange for panto are Northwich favourites Rob Stevens as Fairy Godmother and Oliver Scott as Buttons.

The beautiful Cinderella (Hannah Ponting) longs for a happier life away from her wicked Stepsisters (Grace Thorne & Molly Angus). Cinderella's loveable friend Buttons (Returning favourite and director Oliver Scott) tries to keep Cinder's spirits up with his hilarious antics but it's only when the dashing Prince Charming (Joshua Edwards) decides to hold a ball to find his future wife, that Cinderella feels a glimmer of hope! Will her wicked stepsisters scupper her happiness forever or with a little help from her only friend Buttons and a fabulous Fairy Godmother, can she make it to the Royal Ball and find her Prince Charming?

Polish off your pumpkins, dust off your gowns and get ready for the pantomime of the year!

Cinderella will be the show that fits this festive season and is set to be an unforgettable pantomime experience for the whole family - it's even guaranteed that you will be home before midnight!

Director and star Oliver Scott said "I just can't wait for Christmas, not only to return to my second home at The Grange, but to also see the great people of Cheshire! This year is going to be an extra celebration. A real celebration for everyone. Not only am I directing the most magical panto of them all, but I'm also playing my dream role of Buttons!"

Paul Edwards, at The Grange Theatre said "It is amazing to be working with KD Theatre again creating the magic of Pantomime for our audiences. It has been a challenging time for all and a family visit to the pantomime will be even more meaningful and special this year. We will provide you with a safe, welcoming environment to watch this show with your loved ones. It is going to be a ball! Don't miss out as many have already booked their tickets.

This is our 12th professional pantomime at The Grange Theatre and we simply cannot wait. Come to the biggest ball in town wrapped in glitter, laughter and more. Let's make sure all the past struggles of time away from loved ones are truly behind you....oh yes they are!"

This fantastic production of the classic rags to riches fairy tale pantomime is written by Daniel Bell and directed by returning favourite, Oliver Scott. Jon-Scott Clark and Tim Shaw complete the creative team as the Choreographer and Musical Director respectively.

Marcus Silversides is the production Designer. Lighting Design is created by Richard Love and Paul Edwards is the production's Sound Designer.

This December, creatives at KD Theatre Productions are working hard to create a fun-filled traditional family pantomime that will make audiences' Christmas wishes come true!

Katherine Hickmott and Daniel Bell, the Associate Producers for KD Theatre Productions said: "Pantomime is the perfect time for a family of all generations to come together and experience the magic of live theatre whilst getting into the festive spirit. Especially after being away from our loved ones for so long, the theatre is the perfect place to bring families and communities back together. We shall be sprinkling our Grange Theatre pantomime with an extra dose of panto sparkle to celebrate being back together!"

This jam-packed pantomime will be glistening with our exciting blend of live music, quality professional performers, stunning sets, lavish costumes and bags of comedy. The Grange Theatre is the home of family pantomime in Northwich this Christmas.

Cinderella at The Grange Theatre, Hartford will run from Saturday 11th December 2021 - Sunday 2nd January 2022.