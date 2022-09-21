Casting Announced For Brand New Bollywood Musical BOMBAY SUPERSTAR

Experience the world premiere of the brand new Bollywood musical Bombay Superstar at the Belgrade Theatre this autumn. Running on the Main Stage from Tues 18 - Sat 22 Oct, Bombay Superstar is a dazzling tribute to the sizzling Bollywood disco era of the 1970s.

Opening amidst the global celebrations of the Diwali Festival of Light, Bombay Superstar is co-produced by Phizzical Productions - as their 50th production - the Belgrade Theatre and The New Wolsey Theatre, and stars Nisha Aaliya (Ghosts, BBC; Bring on the Bollywood, Phizzical) as fiery rising star Laila.

Nisha plays opposite Rav Moore (Precious Bazaar, Phizzical; Bollywood Jane, Curve Theatre), as her dashing hero co-star Sikandar. Rav was cast when Phizzical Productions partnered with SONY TV UK and Indian Idol to reach out into communities UK wide to discover the next biggest Bollywood superstar.

They are joined by Pia Sutaria (Royal Academy of Music - received the Disney Theatrical Productions scholarship) as Mala, Robby Khela (Indian Idol 4; Sony Entertainment Television; Bring On The Bollywood, Phizzical) as Vicky, with Sheetal Pandya (Udaan, Tu Sooraj Main Saanih Piyaj) as Dolly, Yanick Ghanty (The Owl and the Pussycat, Belgrade Theatre; The Dumping Ground, BBC) as Tiger, Chirag Rao (Bend It like Beckham: The Musical, West End) as Din Dayal and Amar (BBC Proms Electric, BBC; Winner of Best Female Singer at Asian Music Awards) as Pammi.

Aaron Mistry (Eternals, Marvel/Disney; The Queen's Platinum Jubilee, ITV), Daisy Hardy (Bollywood films Mission Cinderella and Tara vs Bilal), Pavan Maru, a graduate from Bird College and Alexandra Adams, a graduate from the Northern Ballet school, will make their professional stage debut as part of the ensemble.

Bombay Superstar is written and directed by the master of authentic Bollywood-inspired work, Sâmir Bhamra (Bring on the Bollywood; Precious Bazaar), who is also the Artistic Director of Phizzical Productions.

Sâmir Bhamra said: "I'm a child of the 70s and 80s, and no matter what challenges life brought, when my heroes came onto the big screen, I could escape and be carefree. Often, we all sat round a VCR watching films as a family - it brought people together in the same way that theatre does."

The creative team includes Lewis den Hertog (The Afflicted/The Hope River Girls; Imaginate Children's Festival; The Enemy, The National Theatre) as video and caption designer, Mark Jonathan (Head of Lighting at The National Theatre 1993-2003; Honk!, National Theatre) as lighting designer, with his associate, Callum Macdonald. Jonathan Terry has joined the team as relighter and the production LX operator.

The production is choreographed by Rohan Shah and Shruti Shah, with fight choreography from Chirag Lukha, and assistant direction from Sophie Kandola. The musical director is Hinal Pattani, and the 515 Crew Nikaash Sankadeca, Dhaivat Acharya, Bindi Bhumbra, Ragen Brahmbhatt and Trushar Tailor. Vocal coach is the musical legend Tauseef Akhtar.

Blurring the lines between reel and real-life events in the films of Bollywood icons like Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha, this retro musical is a passionate tale of a star-crossed romance between a fiery rising star and her married co-star which thrills and scandalises their star-struck fans.

Bombay Superstar is delivered in English and sung in Hindi with subtitles throughout the show to allow accessibility for audiences throughout the country. Translations of Hindi songs by author Yasser Usman. New original songs by Robby Khela.

Bombay Superstar takes to the Belgrade's Main Stage from Tues 18 - Sat 22 Oct. Tickets are available to book now at www.belgrade.co.uk or by calling the Box Office on 024 7655 3055. Phone lines are open 10:30am-2pm, Mon-Sat.