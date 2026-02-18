Cast and Creatives Set For POOR at the Belgrade Theatre, Coventry

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The Belgrade Theatre, Coventry, and Gate Theatre, Dublin have announced the cast for Poor, their co-production which will open at the Belgrade Theatre from Friday 1 May until Saturday 9 May after completing a run at the Gate Theatre, Dublin.

Aisling O’Mara (Baby at Dublin Fringe, Somewhere Out There You and The Quare Fellow at The Abbey Theatre) will play ‘Katriona’, playing ‘Tilly’ will be Hilda Fay (Druid O’Casey with Druid, Joyce's Women at The Abbey Theatre and The Snapper at Gate Theatre, in the role of ‘Tony’ will be Aidan Kelly (The Fear of 13 at the Donmar Warehouse, Staging the Treaty with Anú Productions, Last Orders at the Dockside at The Abbey Theatre), Sue Collins, John Cronin, Shauna Harris and Ben Morris will be the ensemble with Hollie Lawlor and Pippa Owens alternating in the role of ‘Younger Katriona’

Joining director Róisín McBrinn and writer Katriona O’Sullivan, Poor has been adapted by Sonya Kelly and will have Aedin Cosgrove on set design, Lara Campbell on costume design with sound design and composition from Sinéad Diskin and music direction from Jess Williams.

Based on Katriona O’Sullivan’s best-selling memoir, Poor charts her extraordinary journey as she emerges from her childhood in Coventry and Birmingham marked by poverty, addiction and homelessness.

Moving to Dublin as a teenager, Poor follows O’Sullivan as she overcomes seemingly insurmountable obstacles to earn a PhD from Trinity College Dublin and inspire a generation through her writing, teaching and speaking. This unforgettable story is vividly and movingly portrayed through her close relationships with family and friends, and thrums with the music that has resonated through her life.

This Gate Theatre and Belgrade Theatre world premiere will be a beacon of hope, resilience and community, and will be a catalyst for discussion and change around the most critical social issues of our time.

Poor will be showing at the Belgrade from Friday 1 May - Saturday 9 May after completing a limited run at the Gate Theatre Dublin between Thursday 12 March – Sunday 26 April.