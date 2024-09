Cast and Creative Team Set For WITH COURAGE at the Other Palace

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



PlayWell Productions has announced the full cast and creative team for the upcoming London run of the new British folk musical With Courage, running at The Other Palace from 17-22 September. Written by Jon Hare (Charming, Never Again) and presented by Steph Weller for PlayWell Productions, With Courage's run of performances in London coincides with the 200th anniversary of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).

The show is directed by the Olivier Award-winning director and dramaturg Charlotte Westenra (The Wicker Husband, The Agreement), and brings together lifesaving stories from across two centuries. With Courage has been developed using research plus interviews with RNLI volunteers and crew. PlayWell took test performances out to audiences across the South Coast in 2023, and hope to bring the full show back to them and others in 2025.

Witnesses to a tragedy in 1886, Charles and Marion Macara unite to support a town in grief, inspiring a nationwide movement. Current day navigator, Shannon, grapples with her place amongst her family's long legacy of life-saving; when disaster looms, she and her coxswain father Eddie must race against time to save a life. In two hundred years, the same question remains - how far will you go to save a stranger?

The cast for the musical are Hannah Azuonye (she/her, Girl From The North Country – West End) as Marion Macara / Alex, Lara Lewis (she/her, Brief Encounter – Theatre by the Lake/Stephen Joseph Theatre) as Shannon / Annabelle, Gerard McDermott (he/him, Much Ado About Nothing – Sheffield Crucible) as Eddie / Captain, Tom Moores (he/him, The Trial of Josie K – The Unicorn Theatre) as Charles Macara / Jack Ross and Olivia Thompson (she/her, Whose Life Is It Anyway? – West End) as Mrs Johnson / Liz Ross.

The musical is produced by Steph Weller (she/her) for PlayWell Productions and features book, music and lyrics by Jon Hare (he/him), direction and dramaturgy by Charlotte Westenra (she/her, The Wicker Husband), musical direction by Mary Erskine (she/her, The Instrumentals – Southbank Centre), choreography by Jane McMurtrie (she/her, To Wong Foo – Hope Mill Theatre), design by Anna Kelsey (she/her, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button – Southwark Playhouse & West End), lighting design by Sam Bernstein (he/him), sound design by Joe Dines (he/him, Five Shorts – Young Vic Theatre), associate direction by Alasdair Buchan (he/him), associate music direction Rob Gathercole (he/him), production management by Harry Armytage (he/him), stage management by Jamie Kubisch-Wiles (he/him), support worker Lara Aabbar (she/her) and associate production by Lexi Clare (she/they) and Elizabeth Peace (she/her).

PlayWell is a professional theatre company that works with artists to bring fresh new stories to audiences across the country. It is an official theatre partner for the RNLI as it celebrates its bicentenary, and 146,000 lives saved, in 2024.

Running alongside the show, as part of the RNLI’s Sing to Save Lives project and in partnership with ChoirCommunity.net the team have provided a free of charge community choir arrangement of their title song With Courage. To date, over 3,300 copies have been downloaded by over 115 choirs. In July 2024, 12 choirs came together to perform the song in Milton Keynes at an event arranged by The Milton Keynes Community Choir. The choral arrangement for With Courage, along with many others, can be downloaded from https://www.choircommunity.net/library/rnli-200

Jon says: ‘I've always been fascinated by the many stories of absolute courage shown by lifeboat crews from past to present day, and how ordinary people were prepared to be extraordinary in launching into all kinds of conditions to try to help others in need, whether the likes of Grace Darling and her dad, the crew of the Solomon Browne, and the stories I learnt as a kid on holiday in Salcombe about their boat lost in 1916 with just two of the crew surviving. For me, living inland, the lifeboat is synonymous with the coast, the orange and blue boat as much a part of visits to the seaside as fish & chips. When I realised the bicentenary was approaching, I just felt I had to write a show that reflected the history, courage, and sacrifice of lifeboat communities across the years, and it had to be a musical.

‘Connecting with various RNLI volunteers and staff during the research for With Courage has really shown me what a lovely community the RNLI is. Every station I've visited, every person I've spoken to, has been incredibly welcoming and warm in offering advice, stories, and helping us shape and develop this show. From the shop volunteer, the fundraisers, through to the shore and lifeboat crews, I've been made to feel one of the family from the outset, which is kind of humbling for a fairly modest supporter like me. And the first time I stepped into a pair of borrowed yellow wellies to join a training launch in Sennen Cove will stay with me forever.’

Director Charlotte Westenra added: ‘I wanted to be a part of With Courage when I first heard the music from the show. It was direct, powerful and emotional and told an important story- how ordinary people do extraordinary things to help strangers in need. This show offers more than just a good night out at the theatre. It marks a moment in the history of the RNLI - a celebration of past, present and future of 200 years of protecting people at sea.’

Anjie Rook RNLI Associate Director, who is overseeing the RNLI’s 200th anniversary programmes, said: ‘We are incredibly grateful to PlayWell Productions for supporting the RNLI with their musical With Courage which will be performed in London in September, particularly as we celebrate our bicentenary in 2024.

‘For 200 years, it is people who have made the RNLI what it is – from our brave volunteer lifesavers who risk their lives to save others, to the committed fundraisers and generous event organisers and donors – events like these are crucial to funding our 24/7 lifesaving service.’

PlayWell’s mission is to commission and develop stories that are still not currently given space on our stages. They provide high quality producing support to artists whose voices are not heard loudly enough.

