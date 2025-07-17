Cast and Creative Team Set For ROMEO & JULIET at Stratford East

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stratford East has announced the cast and creative team for the community production of William Shakespeare's Romeo & Juliet co-produced with Sadler's Wells, adapted by Kwame Owusu, co-directed by Emily Ling Williams and Malik Nashad Sharpe. The production plays at Stratford East from Thursday 7 – Saturday 9 August bringing together young artists, two professional actors and the local Newham community.

The company, which showcases the breadth of local creativity and energy are (in alphabetical order): Joy Adeogun (Jess – young company); Sue Agyakwa (Citizen – community company); Aneeza Selina Ahmed (Joan – young company); Amélie Bardsley (Abigail – young dance company); Isobel Beney (Dance Captain – young dance company); Dhruv Bhudia (Romeo – young company); Katie Blake (Citizen – community company); Yaorao Cai (Citizen – young dance company); Bubbly Choudhury (Citizen – community company); Panitsa Christodoulou (Citizen – community company); Vernel Creavalle (Citizen – community company); Louis Donovan (Inner Romeo – young dance company); Claire Dooley (Citizen – community company); Alya Mey Dormen (Citizen – young dance company); Bre Francis (Princess – young company); Michael Grady-Hall (Brother Laurence); Sharon Grandison (Citizen – community company); Ben Hocken (Citizen – community company); Bill Hopkinson (Citizen - community company); Ying Hui Tham (Dance Captain & Citizen – young dance company); Sam Larson (Apothecary – young dance company); Natasha Lewis (Lady Capulet); Christvie Mvioki (Benvolio – young company); Joshua Ogbue (Mercutio – young company); Dami Ojobaro (Balthasar – young company); Shakira Paulas (Juliet – young company); Oliver Pritchard (Peter – young dance company); Rhys Quilley (Paris – young company); Louise Rowe (DJ – young company); Andi Rroku (Tybalt – young company); Ibraheem Shah (Citizen – community company); Nissy Valeria Surárez Maldonado (Citizen – young dance company); Nathan Terence Bucio (Page – young dance company); Naomi Tobias (Lady Montague – community company); Praeploy Pam Tomuan (Inner Juliet – young dance company); Polly Towers (Stephanie – young dance company); Sophia Towli (Citizen – young dance company) and Reanna Vernon (Citizen – community company).

The creative team includes Set and Costume Design: Liam Bunster; Lighting Design: Alex Fernandes; Sound Design: Nicola T Chang; Movement Direction: Malik Nashad Sharpe; Associate Choreography: BLUE MAKWANA; Associate Director: Roberta Zuric; Community Company Director: Simone Watson-Brown; Fight Director: Sam Lyon-Behan; Voice and Dialect: Hazel Holder; Intimacy Director: Adelaide Waldrop; Costume Supervisor: Olivia Ward; Production Management: Josh Collins; Company Stage Manager: Lois Sime; Deputy Stage Manager: Roni Neale; Assistant Stage Manager: Charlotte Smith Baker.

Lisa Spirling, Artistic Director, Stratford East, said “Two households – Sadler's Wells East and Stratford East – both alike in dignity, have come together to tell this most special of stories. Led brilliantly by rising stars Emily Ling Williams, Malik Nashad Sharpe and Kwame Owusu, we are thrilled to showcase our remarkable young company, community company, the young dancers and the professionals working alongside them.”

Joce Giles, Director of Learning and Engagement, Sadler's Wells, said: “We are delighted to be working with our friends at Stratford East on this co-production of Romeo & Juliet – created with young people and set against the backdrop of East London. Stratford East are celebrating their 140th anniversary and we're marking our first year in the area having opened Sadler's Wells East in February, so it's brilliant to have our two organisations join forces on this unique show in this landmark year, bringing together dance and theatre and providing development opportunities for young creatives.”

Emily Ling Williams and Malik Nashad Sharpe, co-directors said: “It's been wonderful working with such talented people in Romeo & Juliet. Seeing the skill, the enthusiasm and the dedication of the young company, the young dancers and the community has been nothing short of incredible. We can't wait to start rehearsals with them all and to bring this huge, energised and unique production to Stratford.

A thrilling tale of young love, family and loyalty. Weaving together Shakespeare's timeless words with music and dance, set against the east London skyline, this contemporary twist on the classic tale promises to be an unforgettable summer's night out.