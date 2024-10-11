Cast and Creative Team Set For Hope Mill Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The full cast and creative team have been announced for Hope Mill Theatre’s new production of the magical musical version of A Christmas Carol which is playing The Lowry, Salfordfor the 2024/25 festive season.

They join the previously announced musical Theatre star Claire Moore who is to play ‘Scrooge’.

As part of Hope Mill Theatre’s future development, the venue is expanding their operations to produce its award-winning musicals on a larger scale in other venues and A Christmas Carol will run in The Lowry’s Quays Theatre from Friday 6th December 2024 to Sunday 5th January 2025.

Starring alongside Claire Moore will be Josie Benson (Mrs Fezziwig), Alexander Evans (Mr Fezziwig), James Hume (Ghost of Christmas Present), Barry Keenan (Marley), Matthew Jeans (Mr Cratchit), Mari Mcginlay (Ghost of Christmas Past), Marienella Phillips (Mrs Cratchit) and Chomba S.Taulo (Fred).

Making up the Featured ensemble will be Erica Jayne Alden, Nic Cain, Jamie Chidzey, Olly Christopher, Sammy Graham, Holly Henderson, Megan Jade- Johnson, Tamsin January, Clint Lesch and Harry Warburton.

Completing the cast is the Young Company made of Joel Tennant, Nicholas Teixeira, Jett Moises, Zane Chaba, Harmony Raine Riley, Olive Davis, Marnie Fletcher and Halle Brady, Eden Beach and Amelia Minto.

The creative team comprises Joseph Houston and William Whelton - directors, with Whelton also choreographing, alongside co-choreographer George Lyons. Joining them will be Joseph Clayton - musical director, Andrew Exeter - set designer, Lorraine Parry – Costume Designer, Florencia Melone - wig designer and supervisor, Alessandro Uragallo – video designer, Alex Musgrave – lighting designer, Sam Glossop – sound designer and Will Luckett - resident director/ choreographer.

Completing the Production Team is Rhianna Swyer - general manager & assistant producer, Adam Moore-White – CSM, Lizzie Hodge– DSM, Niamh Horsfall – ASM, Molly Dawson - head of wardrobe, Nikki Armstrong –wardrobe & wigs assistant, James Anderton – production manager and Naomi Albans - young company co-ordinator. Casting by Jim Arnold CDG.

Based on Charles Dickens’ 1843 novella of the same name, A Christmas Carol has music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Lynn Ahrens and book by Mike Ockrent and Lynn Ahrens. It was a New York festive staple from 1994 to 2003 where it was presented annually at The Theater At Madison Square Garden and in 2004 it was adapted for television by Hallmark Entertainment for NBC starring Kelsey Grammer as Scrooge.

The classic Dickens story comes to life with true Broadway spectacle in this Musical version brought to you by Alan Menken (Disney's Beauty And The Beast The Little Mermaid and Newsies and Little Shop Of Horrors) and Lynn Ahrens (Ragtime, Seussical, Once On This Island), and breathes fantastic new life into the classic tale of A Christmas Carol.

Scrooge believes that personal wealth is far more valuable than the happiness and comfort of others. With an infuriated "Bah! Humbug!”, Scrooge is visited by three ghosts on Christmas Eve which leads Scrooge on a journey through the Past, Present and Future.

Hope Mill Theatre will be running its First Curtain Scheme alongside this run of A Christmas Carol the Musical.

Launched in 2020 First Curtain uses donations to offer free tickets to young people across Greater Manchester, many of them having their first ever theatre experience.

For more information and to donate visit: https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/first-curtain/

