Cast and Creative Team Announced For CLAUS THE MUSICAL at The Lowry, Salford

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Claus The Musical which will run at The Lowry from 14 December 2022 - 8 January.

The cast includes Georgie Buckland who will play Necile, Junior Delius (AK), Chris Draper (Will Knook), Jazz Evans (Awgwa), Jessica Lim (Shiegra), Mari Mcginlay (Zurline), Alwyne Taylor (Narrator), Corrine Priest (The Fairy Queen), Harry Winchester (Claus). Ensemble cast includes Emily George, Michael Kholwadia, Nic Cain, Emily Tang and Simon Oskarsson.

Directed by Kate Golledge, adapted for the stage by Simon Warne and with spellbinding music and lyrics from Andy Collyer, Claus The Musical brings the beloved L.Frank Baum children's classic The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus to life in a show that will appeal to the child in everyone.

New festive music videos have been released of the cast singing 'The Miracle of Christmas' and 'The Children' for the first time. These can be viewed here: The Children and The Miracle of Christmas (Please credit videographer Ben Hewis).

Further creative team includes Alex Beetschen (Musical Director), Stewart J Charlesworth (Set and Costume Design), Aaron Dootson (Lighting Design), Jane Deitch (Casting Director), Andrew Johnson (Sound Designer) and Lucinda Lawrence (Choreography). Claus the Musical is Co-Produced by Jason Haigh-Ellery.

From the writer of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz comes the story of Santa Claus, the man who will be forever in our hearts and, on Christmas Eve, forever in our skies. Abandoned as a baby in the magical Forest of Burzee, he is gifted to Necile, a wood nymph, who showers him with love and names him Claus. With a helping hand from the mystical inhabitants of the forest - Fairies, Knooks and Ryls - she teaches him that kindness is the most important lesson of all, a gift that Claus eventually shares with us, as he embarks on a journey to bring the miracle of Christmas to the whole world.