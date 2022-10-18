Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Cast and Creative Team Announced For CLAUS THE MUSICAL at The Lowry, Salford

Performances run 14 December 2022 â€“ 8 January.

Register for UK Regional News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 18, 2022 Â 
Cast and Creative Team Announced For CLAUS THE MUSICAL at The Lowry, Salford

Casting has been announced for the world premiere of Claus The Musical which will run at The Lowry from 14 December 2022 - 8 January.

The cast includes Georgie Buckland who will play Necile, Junior Delius (AK), Chris Draper (Will Knook), Jazz Evans (Awgwa), Jessica Lim (Shiegra), Mari Mcginlay (Zurline), Alwyne Taylor (Narrator), Corrine Priest (The Fairy Queen), Harry Winchester (Claus). Ensemble cast includes Emily George, Michael Kholwadia, Nic Cain, Emily Tang and Simon Oskarsson.

Directed by Kate Golledge, adapted for the stage by Simon Warne and with spellbinding music and lyrics from Andy Collyer, Claus The Musical brings the beloved L.Frank Baum children's classic The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus to life in a show that will appeal to the child in everyone.

New festive music videos have been released of the cast singing 'The Miracle of Christmas' and 'The Children' for the first time. These can be viewed here: The Children and The Miracle of Christmas (Please credit videographer Ben Hewis).

Further creative team includes Alex Beetschen (Musical Director), Stewart J Charlesworth (Set and Costume Design), Aaron Dootson (Lighting Design), Jane Deitch (Casting Director), Andrew Johnson (Sound Designer) and Lucinda Lawrence (Choreography). Claus the Musical is Co-Produced by Jason Haigh-Ellery.

From the writer of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz comes the story of Santa Claus, the man who will be forever in our hearts and, on Christmas Eve, forever in our skies. Abandoned as a baby in the magical Forest of Burzee, he is gifted to Necile, a wood nymph, who showers him with love and names him Claus. With a helping hand from the mystical inhabitants of the forest - Fairies, Knooks and Ryls - she teaches him that kindness is the most important lesson of all, a gift that Claus eventually shares with us, as he embarks on a journey to bring the miracle of Christmas to the whole world.



Submit Nominations for the 2022
BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Cast Announced For BAD VICTIMS At The Courtyard TheatreCast Announced For BAD VICTIMS At The Courtyard Theatre
October 17, 2022

Casting has been announced for Bad Victims, a new play from award-nominated playwright JoannaÂ Pickering at The Courtyard Theatre,Â directed by Erica Gould.Â 
Photos: First Look At The UK Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOBPhotos: First Look At The UK Tour of THE LAVENDER HILL MOB
October 17, 2022

See photos of the the UK tour of the classic Ealing Comedy, The Lavender Hill Mob, based on the screenplay by T.E.B. Clarke, adapted for the stage by Phil Porter.
Shoreditch Town Hall Welcomes New Trustees Yogeeta Manglani, Fern Stoner, Emma StenningShoreditch Town Hall Welcomes New Trustees Yogeeta Manglani, Fern Stoner, Emma Stenning
October 17, 2022

Shoreditch Town Hall has announced three new Trustees joining the companyâ€™s exceptional Board. The appointments include YOGEETA MANGLANI, FERN STONER, and EMMA STENNING, the new Chair of the Board
Mike Oldfield's TUBULAR BELLS Will Embark on UK Tour For its 50th AnniversaryMike Oldfield's TUBULAR BELLS Will Embark on UK Tour For its 50th Anniversary
October 17, 2022

To celebrate next year's 50th anniversary of Mike Oldfield's Tubular Bells, the multi-million-selling and multi-award-winning album will be performed live in concert for a celebratory UK tour.Â 
Wolverhampton Grand Announces New Shows on Sale Including THE BODYGUARD, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and MoreWolverhampton Grand Announces New Shows on Sale Including THE BODYGUARD, THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL, and More
October 17, 2022

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre has announced a brand new season of shows, including a an exclusive new production of THE SECRET LIVES OF HENRY & ALICE, a comedy by Black Country playwright, David Tristram which will be produced in its entirety by the Grand Theatre.