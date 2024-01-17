Cast Set For the UK Run of CLUELESS THE MUSICAL

Clueless The Musical will run at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley from 12 - 24 February 2024.

By: Jan. 17, 2024

Casting has been announced for the UK premiere of Clueless the Musical, which will have an exclusive two-week run in Bromley as it continues to be developed for the stage.

Clueless The Musical was originally seen Off-Broadway in 2018 with a variety of famous 80s and 90s tunes and Dove Cameron as Cher, this new production will have music by multi-platinum singer-songwriter KT Tunstall and lyrics by Grammy winner and three-time Tony nominee Glenn Slater (Sister Act the Musical, Tangled).

The UK cast will be led by Emma Flynn as Cher, alongside Solomon Davy as Christian, Madison McBride as Dionne, Annie Southall as Tai and Keelan McAuley as Josh, with Holly Liburd as Amber, Ian Kelsey as Mel, Simeon Wynne as Murray, Owen Lloyd as Travis, Tom Liggins as Elton, Julie Yammanee as Miss Geist/Millie Stoeger and Jacqueline Hughes as Lucy.

The ensemble includes Jack Bromage, Ella Daini, Ross Dorrington, Ellen Hillman, Blake Jordan, Alessia McDermott, Owen McHugh and Scarlet Roche

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sarna Lapine (Sunday in the Park with George starring Jake Gyllenhaal) will direct the new production, which is set to play a developmental run at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley, with tickets on sale now.

Cher Horowitz is the most popular student in her Beverley Hills High School, renowned for her unique talent at finding love for others. But she's about to embark on her biggest project yet – making over her awkward new friend, Tai, and setting her up with the most handsome boy in school. Will Cher come to see the error of her ways? As if! This fresh musical comedy is fun, fashionable, and, like, way awesome.

Clueless The Musical will run at the Churchill Theatre in Bromley from 12 - 24 February 2024.




Recommended For You