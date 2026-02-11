Cast Set For UK Premiere of Neil LaBute’s AMERICA THE BEAUTIFUL

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The cast and creatives have been announced for the highly anticipated UK premiere of Neil LaBute's (In the Company of Men; The Shape of Things; Fat Pig) America the Beautiful, opening at King's Head Theatre in early March, before transferring to Greenwich Theatre later in the month. This triple-chapter initiative consists of a collection of 9 short plays of LaBute's with four actors, over three weeks, in two venues with one writer. From the critically acclaimed writer behind In the Company Of Men and The Shape Of Things, the show is presented by special arrangement with The Gersh Agency and includes both UK and world premieres as part of this ambitious line-up.

The cast comprises Anna María (The Tempest, Theatre Royal Drury Lane; The Finellis, Wonderville), Liam Jedele (The Taxidermist's Daughter, Greenwich Theatre; Women Beware Women, The Round), Boris Anthony York (Holiday Inn, Roundabout Theatre Company; Freedom (March on Selma), The Yard Theatre) and Maya-Nika Bewley (Dracula, Blackeyed Theatre; Locomotive for Murder: The Improvised Whodunnit, UK Tour). The run will see this fantastic company take on several roles across all 9 plays, playing with our need for connection and unearthing some of the darkest corners of the human condition. The collections will be directed by award-winning Artistic Director of Greenwich Theatre James Haddrell (Blue/Orange, Greenwich Theatre; The River, Greenwich Theatre; One Day When We Were Young, The Park Theatre).

America The Beautiful is split into three distinct collections of short plays which offer a uniquely skewed view of life and relationships in the modern world. Written over the past decade for the LaBute New Theater Festival in the US, this marks the first time these plays have been performed together for UK audiences. From a pair of lovers planning a brutal murder in Hate Crime, to a first date that goes disastrously wrong in Great Negro Works Of Art and the life drawing model who turns the tables on her artist in Life Model, leave audiences in no doubt that LaBute remains one of the most challenging, divisive, iconic voices in theatre.

America the Beautiful marks the first production from Greenwich Theatre's newly announced producing arm Greenwich Theatre Productions that will see the theatre's commitment to in-house production increase even further and expand outside of the south London venue with productions presented in theatres across London. Chapter One and Two of the collection will first play at King's Head Theatre, before the production returns to Greenwich Theatre for the final collection, Chapter Three.

Greenwich Theatre will also introduce the rapid response scheme for creatives, a new initiative which will allow budding creatives who watch the show at King's Head Theatre to submit a 20-minute play to be shown in the studio when America the Beautiful transfers to Greenwich Theatre. All writers will receive free tech time, photography, video, and dramaturgical feedback. This programme will run across all Greenwich Theatre Productions runs in 2026, where one piece will be selected for a week-long run in 2027.

Executive Producer and CEO of King's Head Theatre's Sofi Berenger comments, Partnerships like this with Greenwich Theatre Productions are central to how we programme at King's Head, creating opportunities for our audiences to encounter established voices like Neil LaBute in new and unexpected ways. By working across two venues, we're not just sharing a production, but bringing our communities together through a genuinely collaborative theatrical experience.