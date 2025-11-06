Cast Set For THE LOST LIBRARY OF LEAKE STREET At The Glitch

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



VAULT Creative Arts has announced the cast bringing The Lost Library of Leake Street to life this Christmas.

Returning to the role of Isla Greenwood is Ronay Poole. Ronay was a Carlton Hobbs Radio Award Semi Finalist and the Alan Bates Award Semi Finalist in 2019 and has worked across Theatre, TV, Audio and Film since graduating. Recent credits include BBC's Inside No9 as Bella; The Father (Lyric Hammersmith); I Couldn't Do Your Job (Pleasance Theatre); Black or White Coffee (Union Theatre); Tomb Raider: Live (Paramount/Little Lion Entertainment).

Stepping into the shoes of Maximilian Crimp this year is Malcolm Jeffries. Malcolm won Best Supporting Actor at the Latitude Film Awards for his role as PI Cooper in the film Infidelity and was nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Lucas in the film Perfect Age at the New Jersey film awards. Theatre Credits include: Macbeth in Macbeth. Brooks in Landscape with Weapon. Julius Caesar in Julius Caesar. Alain Reille in God of Carnage. Harry in The One. Screen Credits include: Lucas in Perfect Age (Winner best Drama at the New Jersey Film awards). God in God 2.0. Mark in Zapruder (The Original Print). Pi Cooper in Infidelity. Max in The Silence we Carry. Other Credits: Giovanni Bianco/John White in Dr. Who, Rose Tyler, The Dimension Cannon for Big Finish audio.

Written and Directed by Artistic Director Oli Savage, the show tells the story of a teenage girl, Isla, who is in search of a Christmas present for her mother. She stumbles upon a hidden library located on Leake Street, where stories aren't found in books but in everyday objects that have been discarded and forgotten. Here she meets Max, the Chief Librarian, and together, the two embark on a whirlwind journey as they discover how, in this city, connection can be found in the most unlikely of places. Recommended for everyone aged 12+, this "fairy tale for grown-ups" is a truly unique Christmas story about family, loss, magic, and the stories that bind us all together.

But this isn't all that's on offer at the venue. Through December, they will also be hosting a range of social and creative activities to add to the festive fun. This will include carol sing-alongs, board game nights, festive pub quizzes and live music performances. These will be accompanied by a festive bar offering, including themed cocktails, and mulled wine. Whether you're looking for somewhere to celebrate the season with colleagues, friends, or family, The Glitch will be the place to be!

Oli Savage, Artistic Director and CEO of VAULT Creative Arts commented: "It's been a really exciting year at VAULT, and we're thrilled to be rounding that off with a new production of The Lost Library of Leake Street. It's well on the way to becoming a Christmas classic, particularly for people who are looking for a heart-warming, uplifting way to celebrate the season that's a bit different to the usual fare. We were thrilled with how well the show was received last year - sell out shows, multiple 5-star reviews. This year, we're keeping the same tender story, but with some new and improved elements (including a new set, and even some magic). So whether you're a Lost Library veteran, or it's your first time, it's sure to delight!"

The Lost Library of Leake Street can be found at The Glitch, 134 Lower March, London, SE1 7AE. It runs from Weds 26th November to Monday 22nd December.