Cast Set For ROMEO & JULIET at Exeter Northcott

Exeter Northcott’s first Shakespeare play in over decade will star six professional actors alongside an ensemble of local dancers. Following the theatre’s return to producing drama after a five-year hiatus with The Commotion Time in October 2024, Romeo & Juliet will run at the theatre this July.

Directed by Creative Director Martin Berry, the show will feature choreography by Exeter Northcott Associate Artist Maria Tarokh, director of South West-based Company Scheherazade. Sound Designer Robin Colyer will create a 90s-inspired score featuring Billie Eilish alongside The Prodigy, Dr Dre, Chemical Brothers, and Muse. The cast, announced today, includes six professional actors, supported by an ensemble of local 18 – 25-year-old dancers who were cast in an open audition.

Exeter Northcott Joint Chief Executives Emma Stephenson, Kelly Johnson, and Martin Berry said “Exeter Northcott has a long history of producing Shakespeare’s work, and many of our audiences have fond memories of our shows in Rougemont Gardens. With Romeo & Juliet, we’re bringing the Bard back to the Northcott in a big way. Our brilliant cast will breathe new life and energy into the classic story, making it a powerful and unmissable production for every generation.”

Actor-musician and singer/songwriter Madison Grace will play Juliet opposite Izzie Harding-Perrott as Romeo. Exeter-based Jodie Micciché will play the Nurse and Tybalt, returning to Exeter Northcott after her beloved performances in the theatre’s last three pantomimes: as Countess Wear in Cinderella (2024), Fairy Bow Bells and Captain Barnacle in Dick Whittington (2023), and Morgana in Robin Hood (2022). Lady Capulet and Benvolio will be played by Imogen Frances (the Barbican Theatre’s Bach’s Art of Fugue), who began their acting journey as a member of the Northcott Young Company. Taraash Mehrotra (Baron’s Court Theatre’s Optimise the Interim, Theatre503’s Big on Communication, Apple TV’s Masters of the Air, Channel 4’s Hollyoaks) will play Mercutio and the Friar. The Prince and Paris will be played by recent Bristol Old Vic Theatre School graduate Nuhazet Diaz-Cano (ITV’s Cold Water, Sheffield Crucible’s A Streetcar Named Desire).

Harding-Perrott said “I’m from Axminster, so I grew up watching shows at Exeter Northcott. Coming back to take on such an iconic role as Romeo is a very surreal and exciting full-circle moment. It's a double whammy of one of Shakespeare's most exciting characters and a theatre which is so close to my heart — I just can't wait to get started!”

“I am absolutely delighted to be taking on the iconic role of Juliet in one of my favourite Shakespeare plays.” added Grace, “It will be a real privilege to perform with the rest of the cast at such a wonderful theatre, alongside the wickedly talented ensemble.”

The ensemble includes Caitlin Appleyard, Daisy Bevan, Christiana Bingley, Azura Choi, Dorry Dong, Órla Duggan, Illinca Gheogheasa, Amy Liz, Rosie Parker, Matilda Paul, Tabitha Star, Morven Stephenson, and Joshua Wallace.

Romeo & Juliet will run at the Northcott Theatre 2 – 12 July, with relaxed, audio-described, BSL-interpreted, and captioned performances available.

