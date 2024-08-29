Cast Set For PETER PAN at Milton Keynes Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Milton Keynes Theatre announced earlier in the year that fab-u-lous TV judge and musical theatre star Craig Revel Horwood will lead this year’s panto as the dastardly Captain Hook alongside comedian and ventriloquist Max Fulham as Smee and West End star Ross Carpenter playing the title role of Peter Pan. The strictly sensational pantomime adventure Peter Pan will run from 6 Dec 2024 to 5 Jan 2025.

The Theatre announced further casting today [Thursday 29th August 2024], with West End stars Zara Macintosh and Evelyn Hoskins joining the line-up as Tink and Wendy respectively.

Zara McIntosh is a West End performer whose theatre credits include Lorraine and first cover Tina in Tina – The Tina Turner Musical (Aldwych Theatre), Judith/Alternate Juliet in &Juliet (Shaftesbury Theatre), Alternate Catherine of Aragon and Katherine Howard in SIX The Musical (Arts, Lyric and Vaudeville Theatres) and Rattie in In the Willows (UK Tour) to name a few. Zara has also starred as Princess Tiana at Hong Kong Disneyland and has been a Vocalist for the Collaborative Orchestra and Singers in the Live Semi-Finals of Britain’s Got Talent (ITV, SYCO).

No stranger to the stage, Evelyn Hoskins has most recently reprised her role as Carol in the world premiere of 42 Balloons at the Lowry. A selection of her other credits includes Louise in Gypsy (Mill at Sonning), Dawn in Waitress (West End & UK tour), Assassins (Watermill/Nottingham Playhouse), Cruel Intentions (Edinburgh), Mayfly (Orange Tree Theatre), Mrs Henderson Presents (Royal Alexandra Theatre, Toronto), and Spring Awakening (Lyric Hammersmith/West End). Evelyn has also starred in TV shows such as A Confession, The Sound of Music Live (ITV), Casualty, Holby City, Doctors (BBC), Misfits (E4) and Kerry (NBC).

On the casting, Emma Sullivan, Theatre Director at Milton Keynes Theatre said:

“We’re thrilled to be announcing Zara Macintosh and Evelyn Hoskins as part of our panto cast at Milton Keynes Theatre this year! Alongside Craig, Max and Ross, Zara and Evelyn are sure to bring all of the pantomime magic that delight audiences every year, and we look forward to welcoming you all for this year’s swashbuckling festive adventure.”

Join Peter Pan in this high-flying adventure that will include all your favourites from Neverland including Tink, Wendy, John and Michael Darling. With amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes, and barrel-loads of laughter, Peter Pan will take your whole family on a magical trip to Neverland like never before!

There will be a range of Audio Described, Captioned, BSL interpreted and relaxed performances throughout the season, to find out more head to the access performance page.

Peter Pan runs at Milton Keynes Theatre from Fri 6 Dec 2024 until Sun 5 Jan 2025. Full casting is to be announced later in the year.

