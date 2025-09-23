Cast Set For New Drag Retelling Of Robin Hood, OUTLAWED, Touring This October

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



OUTLAWED, a drag and cabaret retelling of the story of Robin Hood, created by Nottingham-based independent theatre company and arts charity Nonsuch Studios, is embarking on its first ever national tour this October.

After selling out its run in Nottingham back in 2023, audiences across the country are now invited to The Major Oak, the hottest speakeasy in all of Sherwood Forest, where Robin and their dangerously talented gang of Merry Fools are set to throw a party so big that even the Sheriff wants an invite.

Featuring an eclectic soundtrack of lipsyncable pop bangers, OUTLAWED is a radical, queer, madcap cabaret retelling of the age-old English hero's story - think RuPaul and Liza Minnelli storm a medieval tavern and start a revolution.

Now, as excitement grows, Nonsuch Studios is delighted to announce a brand new cast of young stars and spectacular drag kings and queens to take on the iconic roles. AK Golding (Like A Rat - Camden People's Theatre; Northanger Abbey - UK Tour; Hamlet - National Theatre) will play the sensually villainous Sheriff of Nottingham.

The Stage Debut Award 2025 Best Actor in a Musical nominee (The Mad Ones - The Other Place), Dora Gee takes on the role of Maid Marian. Returning to don the pencil moustache and famous bycocket (Bycocket? I hardly know it!) is Hunter Manning, who in his drag king persona, Hunter Gatherer, has been a finalist in Europe's biggest drag king competition, ‘Man Up', and won the drag competition ‘Have you got the balls?'.

Finally, taking on the role of Friar Tuck'ed is international cabaret and circus drag artist Lucinda B.Hind, whose experience performing at every festival from Glastonbury to Burning Man (and everywhere in between) will surely bring some fresh ideas to the famous Midlands monkish order.

The October tour of OUTLAWED is the first for Nonsuch Studios since 2016-17, who previously toured extensively, in-person and online, reaching over 4.5 million audience members. Founded in 2013, Nonsuch Studios was Nottingham's first and only independent theatre and creative venue. This year, they were announced as the Programme Managers and Producers of Ashfield Creates, a 3 year Arts Council England funded Place Partnership programme with £1m investment into the culture of Ashfield.

Nonsuch Studios Artistic Director and CEO, Edward Boott, commented: “This is an incredibly exciting moment for Nonsuch Studios to return to touring and visiting so many amazing and illustrious venues. We can't wait to reconnect with audiences across the country and share OUTLAWED in all its outrageousness!“

Described as what happens when you give a bow and arrow to a burlesque performer and just let them cook, the OUTLAWED tour begins in Lancaster on Wednesday 8th October before visiting Manchester, Wolverhampton, Harrogate, Sutton-in-Ashfield, Enfield, Colchester, Hull, Sunderland, and concluding in Newcastle on Friday 24th October.

Tour Dates

The Dukes, Lancaster - Wednesday 8th October, 7.30pm | Tickets

Waterside Arts Centre, Manchester - Thursday 9th October, 8pm | Tickets

Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton - Friday 10th October, 7.30pm | Tickets

Harrogate Theatre - Saturday 11th October, 7.45pm | Tickets

Cornerstone Theatre, Sutton-in-Ashfield - Thursday 16th October

Dugdale Arts Centre, Enfield - Friday 17th October, 7.30pm | Tickets

Mercury Theatre, Colchester - Saturday 18th - Friday 19th October, 8pm | Tickets

Hull Truck Theatre - Wednesday 22nd October, 7pm | Tickets

Arts Centre Washington, Sunderland - Thursday 23rd October, 7.30pm | Tickets

Northern Stage, Newcastle - Friday 24th October, 7.45pm | Tickets