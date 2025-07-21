Cast Set For LOVE QUIRKS at The Other Palace Studio

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast has been announced for the UK premiere of Love Quirks: A New Musical, coming to London this September after a celebrated Off-Broadway run. Featuring poignant songs and deeply relatable characters, Love Quirks holds up a mirror to the awkward, honest and sometimes beautiful emotional chaos of adulthood.

The cast comprises Lewis Bear Brown (Pretty Woman the Musical, international tour; Closer to Heaven, Turbine Theatre) as Ryan, a queer, witty and whimsical serial dater. Lewis is also known for his highly successful social media following on TikTok and Instagram, which has amassed over half a million followers. Stephanie, the non-nonsense Brit is played by Clodagh Greene (Connections, The Other Palace; BARE, The London Palladium). Ayesha Patel (Romeo and Juliet, Belgrade Theatre, Bristol Old Vic, Hackney Empire; Best of the West End, Royal Albert Hall) is Lili, a hilarious and wacky graduate student and playing Chris is Tom Newland (The Pirates of Penzance, Wilton’s Music Hall and UK tour), who’s a sweet American jock.

Director Cecilie Fray comments, We have assembled a fabulously adept and tenacious group of actors to bring the UK premiere of Love Quirks to life. Audiences can expect them to bring their comedic flair to this hilarious and hugely relatable musical.

Produced by Love Quirks Limited and General Managed by JAS Theatricals, the show is fifteen years in the making and began as a song cycle before evolving into a fully-fledged musical. Four broken hearts must face the past and look to the future in a story filled with laughter, pathos, sexual tension—and those inconvenient quirks that make love so unpredictable.

With an award-winning script from Mark Childers (The Kid From Brooklyn, USA Tour 2007), who won the 2021 Off-Broadway BroadwayWorld Award for Best New Book of a Musical for Love Quirks, and a touching score by Seth Bisen-Hersh (The Diamond as Big as the Ritz, ATA Theatre 2024), this heartwarming and hilariously honest musical explores the complicated, messy and painfully relatable landscape of modern love and friendship.

Bringing this unique story to life is an acclaimed creative team. Director Cecilie Fray is an Offie-nominated theatre and film director whose recent credits include Moulin Rouge! The Musical (Assistant Director, West End), Operation Epsilon (Associate Director), and Girlhood (Director).

Seth Bisen-Hersh, composer and lyricist, comments, It is beyond exciting to have a fresh, young cast embody these beloved characters. Revisiting and revising the show for London audiences has been a thrilling experience, and I cannot wait to see it come alive again. The show is for anyone who has ever been in love, been out of love, or even been just intrigued by love.