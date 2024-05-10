Cast Set For JULIE: THE MUSICAL at the Other Palace

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The cast has been announced for the epic original musical from Le Gasp! Productions (Tit Swingers, 2024), JULIE: The Musical. This non-conforming new production tells the story of the 17th century queer icon you’ve probably never heard of, Julie D’Aubigny. A worshipped opera singer, renowned swordswoman and flaming bisexual: Julie’s determination to transcend 17th century ideals is brought to life with characters played by all genders, multiple musical genres, and no set instrumentation.

Taking on the titular character will be Sam Kearney-Edwardes (Tit Swingers, MTFestUK 2024; The Elves and the Shoemaker, regional tour), alongside Zachary Pang (Snow White, Theatre Royal Bury St Edmunds; Spring Awakening, Pangdemonium Theatre Company) as d’Albert, and Melinda Orengo (Police Cops: The Musical, Edinburgh Fringe and Southwark Playhouse; The Tales of Peter Rabbit & Jemima Puddle-Duck, Wilton’s Music Hall) as Marie.

They are joined on stage by the multi-talented writer and composer of the musical, Abey Bradbury (Tit Swingers, MTFestUK 2024; Robin Hood & The Major Oak, Derby Theatre), who will portray Thevenard. As an up-and-coming, non-binary and autistic creative, this is Abey Bradbury’s first ever full-length musical. Expect endless, riotous (and mostly factual) tales that include seducing nuns, duelling multiple men at once, burning down convents, being bribed by royalty, and innovating Opera.





Director Conor Dye comments, JULIE has a tactile electricity that flickers between the words on the page – and I know that this is the cast to bring that to life. The show is designed for a tight-set of actor-musicians, building the world and the sound of the show around them, which is a big task and requires performers that are dynamic, creative, and shamelessly talented! These four all have that in spades, and I couldn’t be more honoured and excited to work with them to bring this version of JULIE: The Musical to life.





