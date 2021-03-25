Cast Announced For The Barn Theatre's Live Song Cycle, NOW OR NEVER

The Barn Theatre have today announced the full casting and creative team for upcoming livestream Now or Never.

Now or Never is a song cycle written by associate artist Matthew Harvey, which follows 7 people as they each take a defiant act of positivity in their last week on Earth.

The inaugural cast of Now or Never includes Eloise Davies (Be More Chill, Grease), Ahmed Hamad (Rent, Stay Awake Jake, The Boy in the Dress), Matthew Harvey (Les Misérables, Violet, Jesus Christ Superstar, Murder Ballad), Irvine Iqbal (The Boy in the Dress, Aladdin, Broken Wings), Lucy St Louis (Man of La Mancha, Motown, Beautiful), Katie Shearman (The Sound of Music UK Tour, Evita) and Courtney Stapleton (Dear Evan Hansen, Six, Les Misérables).

This project is the first collaboration between The Barn Theatre and associate artist Matthew Harvey. Harvey created the song cycle with the intention of writing about individual responses to global adversity without writing specifically about the pandemic. The piece features 7 songs with relatable everyday characters that choose positivity in the face of adversity.

Matthew Harvey created the concept and wrote the song cycle. Freddie Tapner is Musical Supervisor and Ryan Carter is Creative Director, who is responsible for the innovative digital approach. Ben Collins as Director of Photography, supported by Ben Thomas & Alex Tabrizi. Harry Smith as Sound Designer.

The ambitious digital spin presents the work as a non-stop, one-shot, song cycle, with one camera navigating the entire building, featuring 7 characters moving between 7 spaces. The digital concert will be streamed LIVE for one-night only at The Barn Theatre.

Tickets for the production are currently on sale at £10 and can be purchased via barntheatre.org.uk/barn-at-home.