Cast Announced For New Musical Adaptation Of CINDERELLA At Dundee Rep

Continuing its season theme of Titles & Revivals, Dundee Rep has announced the cast for its new musical re-telling of Cinderella, a bold new adaptation premiering on 26 November. Filling the iconic glass slippers - or, in this instance, wellies! - of Ella is Hannah Visocchi whilst Dundee Rep Ensemble member Annie Louise Ross plays her stepmother Lenore. Taking on the roles of her evil stepsister, and now stepbrother, is Leah Byrne and Adam Greene. The role of Apollo King will be played by John Macaulay and his son Liam King, played by Jatinder Singh Randhawa. The Ensemble's Emily Winter plays the role of Ella's mother, Cora and Sebastian Lim Seet and Karen Young together take on the roles of Ella's boots, Rightie and Leftie.

This new production, directed by Jemima Levick, Artistic Director of A Play, A Pie and A Pint, takes the story and central character in a bold new direction. Granting Cinderella more agency than in previous iterations, this is a story with a strong moral sense on the importance of knowing when to trust those around you and when to ask for help. This production also grounds its supernatural elements firmly in the natural world, tying in with a central environmental message that will hopefully inspire audiences long after leaving the theatre.

The clock strikes midnight. Young farmer Ella has big dreams, but her stepbrother and stepsister are more interested in their Insta posts than helping her. Never one to give up hope, Liam shows up and Ella's world gets a little wilder...

Cinderella is written by Lynda Radley, celebrated Irish dramaturgist and writer with music by theatrical composer and musician Michael John McCarthy and Isaac Savage as the Musical Director. Kenneth MacLeod serves as the production Set and Costume Designer with Colin Grenfell as Lighting Designer and Vicky Manderson as Movement Director. Tom Penny on Sound Design and the Ensemble's Ewan Donald as Assistant Director complete the Creative Team behind this inspiring re-telling of the classic fairy tale is a musical festive must-see for all the family this Christmas!

Director Jemima Levick said: "I'm delighted to be returning to The Rep to direct this year's family Christmas show, Cinderella. Lynda and Michael John have created an absolutely joyous version of this classic tale, while pulling the story into the here and now. The songs are dangerously catchy and bring with them some much needed fun for the end of 2022. I'm so excited to share it with the audiences in Dundee."

Writer Lynda Radley said: "It has been a delight to create this new musical for Dundee Rep. Our aim was to harness the magic of the Cinderella story and give it an updated heroine, lots of laughs and some beautiful new songs. Our Ella is tenacious, covered in mud, and working hard to achieve big dreams. Can she, and her boots, figure out how to save Willow Grove farm before her stepmother ruins everything?"