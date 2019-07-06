Cast Announced For BYSTANDERS From Cardboard Citizens Ahead Of Edinburgh Fringe Premiere

Cardboard Citizens today announce the full cast for Bystanders, which will receive its world premiere at Edinburgh Festival Fringe as the company return following their 2017 success with Cathy. The company are known as the UK's leading homelessness theatre company and each of the four cast in Bystanders have experienced homelessness themselves.

The full cast includes: Jake Goode (Mincemeat, Visible, Woyzeck), Libby Liburd (Muvvahood, Temporary, and Fighter), Mark Lockyer (The Suppliant Women, Living with the Lights On and The Alchemist) and Andre Skeete (Glasshouse, Home Truths and Rising). Full cast details in bios below.

All of the cast have different personal experiences of homelessness - though these are not the subject of the play. Each actor portrays multiple characters in the performance of these diverse histories, laying bare a callousness which may shock.

A Windrush generation boxer, a Polish migrant marked with a tattoo and a man with a bottle of gin and a television in his shopping trolley. These are just some of the true stories and reasoned speculations about the lives and deaths of homeless people explored in new production Bystanders, by Cardboard Citizens.

After last year's revelations by The Bureau for Investigative Journalism on the largely unreported and unrecorded scale of homeless deaths in the UK - with the staggering reality of 800 homeless men and women having died between October 2017 and March 2019 - Bystanders gives those unheard voices the stage in true-life stories told with authenticity, wit and sadness.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You