Carrot Productions Returns This Winter With Their Award-Winning Show THE SNOWMAN

The enchanting animated film The Snowman will be accompanied by a live professional orchestra this December, creating the ideal Christmas treat for the whole family.

In partnership with award-winning animation studio Aardman once again, audiences can also enjoy The Flight Before Christmas, the sensational new Shaun the Sheep film staged for the first time with a live orchestra.

When a farmhouse raid to get stockings for the Flock goes wrong, Shaun's seasonal excitement turns to dismay. Prepare for a 'Santastic' adventure for all ages as everyone discovers the true meaning of Christmas! Suitable for ages 3-103

Ngaio Harding-Hill, Head of Attractions & Live Experiences at Aardman, said, "Aardman is delighted to be partnering with Carrot Productions to bring our Shaun the Sheep seasonal classic - The Flight Before Christmas - to live audiences in this festive, orchestral show. We hope the show will become an annual tradition with family audiences, following our successful partnership with Carrot Productions, delivering Wallace & Gromit in Concert to global audiences."

Carrot Productions is the world's leading live orchestral performer of Wallace & Gromit and The Snowman films and has been named one of the 'Top Family Things to Do at Christmas' by The Guardian, The Sunday Times, and The Telegraph.

With musicians drawn from the UK's top orchestras such as the BBC Philharmonic, Hallé, BBC Concert and BBC Symphony, families across the country will be able to enjoy a Christmas classic in a stunning setting that makes the most of this beautiful music.

Rachel Whibley, Managing Director of Carrot Productions said "I am delighted we are visiting so many wonderful venues again with The Snowman this Christmas, and especially thrilled to continue our partnership with Aardman, staging performances of their new Shaun the Sheep film, The Flight Before Christmas, performed with live orchestra for the first time ever. The combination of two of Britain's most loved characters and brands together in one performance should be very special indeed."

This magical award-winning show is ideal for the whole family to enjoy together and is sure to create cherished memories.

Tickets for The Snowman Tour including Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas are on sale now.