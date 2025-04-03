Carl Donnelly Will Embark on Tour With ANOTHER ROUND

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Double Edinburgh Comedy Award nominee Carl Donnelly will return with a funny dive into a year like no other. Last year Carl did a show about how much he's enjoying life. Then life decided to challenge him on that. Another Round is a chance to join one of the UK's finest comedians as he brings you up to speed on how he's settling into being a married, middle-aged father with recurring stomach ulcers, a bald patch and an internet search history that now includes 'anti-leakage boxer shorts.'

From his hospitalisation during last year's Melbourne Comedy Festival to the harrowing experience of his young daughter battling a serious illness later in the year, Carl's life has been anything but ordinary. But, with his signature blend of honesty and wit, Carl turns life's darkest moments - including internally bleeding on a cruise ship and crying in a Turkish barbers - into comedy gold.

So, raise a glass and join Carl for laughs, resilience and an unmissable hour of stand-up.

In keeping with his international profile, Carl is launching the tour at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival this March, before bringing the show for a month-long run at the Edinburgh Fringe this summer, ahead of taking it all around the UK this Autumn.

Carl Donnelly is a multi-award-winning stand-up comedian, podcast and actor who has previously been nominated for both the Best Newcomer and Best Show at the prestigious Edinburgh Comedy Awards. He has appeared on such primetime TV shows as Mock The Week, Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled, and Russell Howard's Good News. Carl is a regular on radio, including BBC 5Live's Fighting Talk and Talksport, as well being one half of the popular podcast TVI (Two Vegan Idiots).

Carl has recently supported Kevin Bridges on his international tour and has performed at the most prestigious festivals in the comedy world; from Montreal's Just For Laughs to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival as well as ones closer to home such as Kilkenny Cat Laughs.

