Camden Oktoberfest Reveal London's First Post-Lockdown Oktoberfest Celebrations With Safety Precautions

Across the first four Saturdays in October 2020, the unmissable Camden Oktoberfest returns once again to prove itself the most complete, the most considered and the coolest celebration of the famous Bavarian beer festival.

This year will be another perfect pairing of the merry traditions of Oktoberfest with a modern twist featuring cutting edge live brass bands and DJs at Electric Ballroom, one of Camden's leading music venues. The region's largest Oktoberfest will take over this historic venue for daytime sessions from 12midday to 6pm and evening sessions from 8pm to 2am on Saturdays 3rd, 10th, 17th and 24th October.

What's more, in light of the current Covid-19 Coronavirus Pandemic, if the event has to be cancelled, all tickets will be automatically refunded.

Imagine a fully decked out Bavarian beer hall complete with traditional beer tables, Oktoberfest bunting, miles of delicious sausage including authentic German Bratwurst, grilled Black Forest sausage, Currywurst, pretzel alternatives Brotzel plus giant sloshing steins of German beer. Full fancy dress is encouraged so that you can feel right at home at this raucous party and to add an extra dimension to the already sensory tickling delights on offer. To complement the theme, your host waitresses and waiters will be decked out in authentic Dirndl and Lederhosen as they keep your steins filled to the brim.

The mouth watering beers originate from across Germany and are supplied by Spaten, Löwenbräu & Becks, so you should expect only the finest Bavarian brews. Other big news for 2020 is that legendary Bratwurst sausage street food trader Herman Ze German is the exclusive food partner.

All this will be accompanied by a thigh-slapping soundtrack. Headline act No Limit Street Band, who have been hugely impressive in previous years will return to bring their magic to Camden Oktoberfest. The eight piece brass band is made up of some of London's leading street musicians and they will lay down a foot stomping, beer swilling mix of pop, rock, hip hop, R&B, funk and soul covers to keep you entertained. Dancers, competitions and unique challenges keep the energy levels high until the party starting DJs that are Club De Fromage switch things up later on.

Covid-19 Safety - Most importantly, Camden Oktoberfest have been working closely with Electric Ballroom to develop safety precautions for this series of events to minimise risk to customers and staff. Each Oktoberfest session will operate on a 50% reduced capacity meaning all guests can be seated throughout. Other safety measures include the use of face masks and gloves by staff, Plexiglas shielded bars, bathroom attendants on duty: Hand sanitisers throughout, increased hygiene and cleaning, disposable single use glassware: Ushered one way system throughout, distanced queuing system at bars and apps for additional table service. There will also be an ID scan for track and trace purposes and temperature checks on entry.

As well as a standard entry ticket priced at £10, you can also go the extra mile and reserve a whole beer table for up to eight people in the main hall for just £280 which includes 2 beers for each person. VIP Booths are also on offer on the private balcony for up to eight people and also include two beers per person for £400.

Expect four dates of beer-fuelled, food-filled fun in a venue that will provide a bustling and triumphant atmosphere. Camden Oktoberfest is the authentic celebration of German food and drink culture giving you a perfect excuse for some much needed post-lockdown fun.

£10 Tickets and more information can be found at; https://www.camdenoktoberfest.com/

