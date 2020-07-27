Cafe Bar At Theatre Royal Winchester Signs Up To Eat Out To Help Out Scheme

Theatre Royal Winchester's Cafe Bar has signed up to be part of the Government's Eat Out to Help Out Scheme during the month of August. Customers will be able to enjoy 50% off all food and soft drinks that are 'eaten in' on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays in August.

The theatre's Cafe Bar serves a selection of toasties, smoothies, milkshakes, cakes, pastries, hot and cold drinks.

The Cafe Bar opened earlier this month in a bid to help raise some of the £225,000 needed by the charity that runs the theatre, Play to the Crowd, by the end of September in order for it to survive beyond the Covid crisis.

The charity has followed guidance from the UK Government and put in place measures to ensure that the Cafe Bar is Covid-secure. These include a one-way system throughout the building, with customers entering the building via their Jewry Street entrance, there are hand sanitiser stations at the entrance and exit and customers are asked to pay via contactless cards. The number of tables and chairs within the building has been reduced to aid social distancing and the external doors remain open at all times to allow good air circulation. Customers eating in will be asked to leave their contact details for track and trace purposes and the charity has also implemented an increased cleaning schedule.

The Cafe Bar has also been extended outside on to Tower Street, with their Hat Fair inspired garden, allowing customers to sit outside and enjoy the fine weather.

All profits from the Cafe Bar will go towards Play to the Crowd's Survival Fundraising Appeal. The charity needs to raise £225,000 in order to survive beyond the Covid crisis. To make a donation www.crowdfunder.co.uk/playtothecrowd or call Theatre Royal Winchester's Box Office on 01962 840 440. For further information contact Becca Moore, Fundraising Manager on becca@playtothecrowd.co.uk.

Play to the Crowd have cancelled this year's Hat Fair Outdoor Arts festival, Playmakers activities and all live events at Theatre Royal Winchester until 31 August 2020.

The theatre's Cafe Bar will be open Monday to Saturday 10am - 3pm. The Cafe Bar is dog friendly and has plenty of space for push chairs/ buggies.

Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You