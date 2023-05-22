CRUISE Will Get Regional Premiere at HOME, Manchester

Performances run 20 July - 12 August, 2023.

Set in 1980'S Soho, 'CRUISE' was the first new play to premiere in the West End when theatres re-opened after the Covid pandemic in May 2021.

Now writer and performer Jack Holden ('Ten Per Cent', Amazon Prime Video; 'War Horse', National Theatre), and his co-star John Patrick Elliott (The Litle Unsaid), who mixes and performs live an original electronic soundtrack during the show, will bring their stunning West End production to HOME, Manchester from 20 July - 12 August, 2023.

Winning critical acclaim and a coveted Olivier Award nomination for Best New Play, a feature film of 'CRUISE' is also currently in development.

Inspired by a true story Jack was told while volunteering for Switchboard, the LGBTQ+ listening and advice phone line, 'CRUISE' brings vividly to life 1980's Soho in a kaleidoscopic musical celebration of queer culture with an uplifting soundtrack.

Jack Holden and John Patrick Elliott said today: "We're so excited to bring 'CRUISE' to HOME Manchester for a limited run this Summer! In 2021, we reopened the West End with a bang, returning for another sell-out run in Summer 2022. Audiences were in desperate need of a release - a reason to come together, to laugh, to cry and to have a little dance - and 'CRUISE' gave them just that. HOME is the perfect next stop for our loud, proud, hilarious and heartbreaking show. We can't wait to get back on stage, make one hell of a noise, and take Manchester back to the 1980s!"

February 29, 1988. Soho, London. 'CRUISE' is the true story of what should have been Michael Spencer's last night on Earth. When Michael is diagnosed with HIV in 1984, he's told he'll have four years to live - at most. So, with the clock ticking, he and his partner, Dave, decide to sell their house, flog the car, spend everything they have and party like it's the last days of Rome. When Dave dies two years later, Michael doubles down on his hedonistic ways, spending what little he has left and drowning himself in drink and drugs.

On the last night of his four-year countdown - the 29 February, 1988 - Michael decides to go out with a bang. He puts on his favourite jacket, heads for Soho, and embarks on a long night of farewells. He says his goodbyes to friends, enemies and strangers; old haunts, dive bars, cafes, clubs and pubs; his brothers, sisters, allies and exes. He dances, sings, and says yes to everything and everyone. Then, with all his affairs taken care of, Michael promptly... survives. Michael got lucky, and he goes on to live to a ripe old age. Michael has been given the gift of life; but what kind of life can he now live?




