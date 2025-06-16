CRAIG CHRISTIE'S CRUSADE Comes to the Crazy Coqs This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Crazy Coqs will continue its season of new shows, each with a different musical theme, featuring the cream of the West End and Beyond, presented by Mark Robert Petty with Craig Christie and with Musical Direction by TomArnold.

Join us for the 25th Anniversary Concert of the musical Crusade by Craig Christie. With music by Craig Christie and Wayne Hosking.

CRUSADE is an epic musical based on the medieval story of the Children's Crusade which was created in the mid 1990s by Craig Christie (Eurobeat – Winner Best Musical at Edinburgh Fringe, 2007, and Novello, 2008). After what remains the largest concert production of an original Australian musical ever in Melbourne May 1998 it went on to an acclaimed production at the Edinburgh Fringe 2000.

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of this event the original cast has reunited to present a concert event on a scale seldom seen at Crazy Coqs. With its soaring melodies and heartfelt narrative we look forward to recapturing the magic that brought together a group of performers who went on to stellar West End and international careers!

Cast:

Kieran Brown: (Made In Dagenham in Concert, The Crown Jewels, The Mousetrap, Heathers: The Musical, Titanic, The Phantom of the Opera, Pipe Dream, Wicked, The Woman In Black, Love Never Dies, Les Misérables)

Julian Duncan: (Blood Brothers, Into The Woods, Martin Guerre)

Mario Frendo: (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Grease, Little Shop Of Horrors, My Fair Lady, The Fix)

Sooz Kempner: (Award-winning comedian, singer and viral sensation where she has played Liza Minnelli, Nadine Dorries, Liz Truss and more! In 2023 Sooz played the lead Doom in Doom's Day a brand new Doctor Who spin-off and most recently starred in a new stage adaptation of Withnail & I).

Claire Marlowe: (Titanic, Half A Sixpence, Jane Eyre, Whistle Down The Wind)

Lola McKenna: Lola attends The Theatre Workshop theatre school in Brighton. She has been in several tv commercials and she will be making her film debut this summer. Lola has written her own sketch show too and loves messing around with characters and voices.

Stephen Weller: (Les Misérables, Martin Guerre, Jerry Springer – The Opera, The Producers, 42nd Street)

Shona White: (Mamma Rose in Gypsy, The Secret Garden, Tell Me On A Sunday, Mamma Mia!, Chess, Wicked, Les Misérables)

Comments