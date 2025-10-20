COVEN Extends Again at The Kiln Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Due to popular demand, Kiln Theatre has announced a further extension of the world premiere of new musical Coven, with music and lyrics by Rebecca Brewer and Grammy Award winning Daisy Chute, and book by Rebecca Brewer. The production directed by Olivier Award winner Miranda Cromwell, now runs at Kiln Theatre 31 October 2025 – 17 January 2026 (Press Night: Tuesday 11 November).

Alongside the news of the extension, an exclusive video performed by the cast of Coven of new track ‘Burn Our Bodies' has just been released. Check it out below!

Cromwell directs Allyson Ava-Brown (Nell/Elizabeth), Rachel Barnes (Ensemble), Gabrielle Brooks (Jenet), Shiloh Coke (Frances/Alizon), Rosalind Ford (King James / Ensemble), Alice Gruden (Ensemble), Penny Layden (Martha/Judge), Holly Mallett (Ensemble), Lauryn Redding (Rose), Kathryn Tindall (Ensemble), Diana Vickers (Edmund/Covell), Jacinta Whyte (Maggie), and Jennifer Whyte (Keys).

The creative team are Rebecca Brewer - Book, Music and Lyrics, Daisy Chute - Music, Lyrics and Orchestrations, Miranda Cromwell - Director, Jasmine Swan - Set and Costume Designer, Zeynep Kepekli - Lighting Designer, Helen Atkinson - Sound Designer, Jennifer Whyte - Musical Supervisor and Orchestrations, Shelley Maxwell - Choreographer, Laura Cubitt - Puppetry Director, Rosie Pearson for Pearson Casting CDG - Casting Director, Tom Wright - Dramaturg, Hazel Holder - Voice Coach.

1612. Pendle, Lancashire. A witch hunt is raging and a 9-year-old Jennet accuses her own family of witchcraft. 21 years later, she finds herself imprisoned, surrounded by the most feared women in town. As the accuser becomes the accused, Jennet must confront a 250-year legacy of witchcraft and the dark secrets of her own past. As she listens to the shocking stories of the women around her, Jennet's faith begins to crumble.

Olivier award-winning director Miranda Cromwell joins forces with writers Rebecca Brewer and Grammy award-winning Daisy Chute. A thrilling new musical combining uplifting anthems and powerful melodies in a fresh reinterrogation of the true story of the Pendle Witch Trials. With power in their veins and the earth beneath their feet, 13 women rise above the forces that seek to silence them.