CONVERSATIONS AFTER SEX Comes to the Park Theatre

Ye You Productions has announced its production of Mark O’Halloran’s startling, award-winning play Conversations After Sex will run at Park Theatre this spring. Sharp, poignant, and unflinchingly honest, the play won Best New Play at the Irish Times Awards in 2022 and now makes its London debut.

‘And now. Here I am. On the other side of the world. At this crazy hour. In a stranger’s bed. And I’m happy now. I think so anyway.’

Unexpected encounters, anonymous strangers in hotel rooms, unguarded intimacy. When a woman in full possession of her sexuality meets a carousel of different men, she finds herself uncovering more than she expected. Conversations After Sex explores the nature of grief, loneliness and promiscuity to show us how intimacy can unlock unforeseen connections.

Directed by Jess Edwards (Elephant, Bush Theatre 2023; War & Culture, New Diorama Theatre 2023), this production presents a funny, sexy and painful story about the magic and loneliness of sex with strangers. The cast of three includes Olivia Lindsay whose stage credits include lead roles in The Least We Could Do at the Hope Theatre, Picture This at the Marylebone Theatre, Judy at the Cockpit Theatre, Pizza Man at Barons Court Theatre, Yerma at Stockwell Playhouse, Eigengrau at Southwark Playhouse, and Women of Twilight at the Actors Temple in New York City. Further cast and creative team members are to be announced. Olivia is artistic director of Ye You Productions; previous producing credits include: Picture This at the Marylebone Theatre, No’s Knife at the Old Vic Theatre, The Last of the Hausmann’s at The National Theatre, A Skull in Connemara at Nottingham Playhouse, Beautiful Thing at the Arts Theatre, and The D Word at the Vaults Festival. Conversations After Sex is the company’s debut.

