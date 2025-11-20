COMEDY SANS FRONTIÈRES Comes to Soho Theatre Walthamstow in January

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A night of stand-up comedy, in aid of the international humanitarian charity Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF UK), is headed to Walthamstow in 2026.

‘Comedy Sans Frontières' will take place at Soho Theatre's new Walthamstow venue on Saturday 31st January 2026 (7.30pm) and will see a stellar line-up of comedy favourites performing, including Dylan Moran, Ardal O'Hanlon, Grace Campbell, Christopher Hall, Elf Lyons and Anuvab Pal, with the evening compered by Shabaz Ali.

Tickets are currently available on Soho Theatre Pre-Sale and will go on general sale on Friday 21st November 2025, 10am, with proceeds being donated to the charity's ongoing global humanitarian efforts. Full listings information below.

One of the evening's acts, Dylan Moran, said: “In an age of televised brutality, MSF remind us all of the unkillable good within us and the potential within our species to cooperate, heal wounds, and face down the madness of our self-destruction. They do it with sensitivity, skill and love. In this work, difficulty, danger and, very often, deep trauma are guaranteed. If we think about these people and what they give of themselves – and we must – we might begin to understand what real courage means. We might begin to learn.”

Alan Gosschalk, MSF UK's Director of Fundraising, said: “On behalf of our staff and patients around the world, I want to extend my sincere thanks to everyone at Mick Perrin, the Soho Theatre and all of the wonderful comedians taking part in this fantastic event to raise vital funds for MSF's humanitarian work. MSF UK receives no government funding, our work is only possible because of supporters like you.”

Médecins Sans Frontières/Doctors Without Borders (MSF UK) is an international, independent, medical humanitarian organisation. MSF's goal is to relieve suffering, save lives, reduce the spread of diseases and improve access to healthcare. MSF provides both basic and complex medical care to those who need it most, regardless of ethnicity, religion, gender or political affiliation.

MSF treats victims of armed conflict and natural disasters, fights outbreaks of infectious diseases, conducts vaccination campaigns, alleviates malnutrition, supports survivors of sexual and gender-based violence, and provides maternal and child healthcare, and mental healthcare.