COME TOGETHER Returns to Liverpool Before UK Tour

Two lads brought together by fate, at a fete. Come Together sees Mark Newnham and Tom Connor take audiences on an unforgettable journey through the Lennon & McCartney Songbook, charting how, together, two of music's greatest songwriters shaped their craft, their friendship and the songs that transformed popular music.

First opening at Liverpool's Royal Court it now returns to the city before going on a UK tour.

Tom and Mark met when they played Lennon and McCartney in the hit show Lennon at the Royal Court. After many years playing the music and the men in Theatre, TV and Concerts they are bringing you the ultimate Rock-u-mentary. With a 6 piece band and the spirit of an evening that should have been but never was, this critically acclaimed concert show has been described as the closest you can get to a night with Lennon and McCartney.

Iconic Lennon & McCartney hits including Love Me Do, Yesterday, A Day In The Life, Strawberry Fields Forever, Lucy In The Sky With Diamonds and more are brought to life.

The show is a special, limited run production, and a must see for Beatles fans, so early booking is highly recommended.

Tour info

Liverpool's Royal Court 13 March - 28 March,

Everyman Theatre Cheltenham 7 May -9 May

Royal Tunbridge Wells Pavilion 11 May - 13 May

Theatr Clwyd 21 May - 23 May