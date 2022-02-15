CLUEDO Comes to the Belgrade Next Month

Next month, the Belgrade Theatre welcomes a hilarious new whodunnit spoof to its Main Stage. Cluedo is based on the classic board game of the same name, and the 1985 film Clue, and runs from Mon 14 - Sat 19 March, starring EastEnders and Coronation Street legend Michelle Collins as Miss Scarlett.

Starring alongside Michelle Collins will be Daniel Casey, star of ITV's Midsummer Murders, as Professor Plumb; Jean-Luke Worrell as Wadsworth; Laura Kirman as Yvette; Wesley Griffith as Colonel Mustard; Etisyai Philip as Mrs. White; Judith Amesenga as Mrs. Peacock and Tom Babbage as Reverend Green. Ensemble members are Harry Bradley and Meg Travers, with Georgia Bradley and Liam Harrigan as understudies.

When Miss Scarlett, Professor Plum, Mrs. Peacock, Reverend Green, Mrs. White and Colonel Mustard arrive at a country house one dark and stormy evening, they are surprised to find they have all received the same intriguing invitation from Lord Boddy.

It soon becomes clear that they all have something to hide. The mystery and hysteria grows as the guests of Boddy Manor are killed off one by one, with a variety of familiar weapons. They can't help but wonder, who will be next?

This hilarious spoof of a thriller will keep you guessing right up to the finale, as both the guests and audience try to work out whodunnit.... with what... and where?

Michelle Collins said: "Cluedo is such an iconic game and I remember how much I loved playing it with my cousins when we were younger. I'm delighted that it's being brought to the stage - and having really enjoyed reading the script, I'm sure audiences across the UK will love it."

This UK premiere production is directed by Mark Bell, director of the award-winning The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery. Just like the game, Cluedo promises audiences of all ages a nostalgic, fun and thrilling evening of entertainment.

Based on the screenplay by Jonathan Lynn, the play is written by Sandy Rustin with additional materials by Hunter Foster and Eric Price and for the UK production, Mark Bell.

Cluedo arrives at the Belgrade from Mon 14 - Sat 19 March. Tickets are available by phoning the Box Office on 024 7655 3055 (phone lines open 10:30am - 2pm, Mon - Sat), or visiting www.belgrade.co.uk where tickets are even cheaper.

Book a My Belgrade Subscription and save 15% when you book for 3 or 4 shows in the Belgrade's Spring Season (March-July) or save 25% when you book for 5 or more shows.