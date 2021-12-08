CLAUS THE MUSICAL Will Premiere At The Lowry, Salford In December 2022

Produced by Aria Entertainment and Eilene Davidson Productions, the world premiere of Claus The Musical will open at The Lowry on 14 December 2022, with tickets on sale today at 10am. From the writer of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz comes the story of Santa Claus, the man who will be forever in our hearts and, on Christmas Eve, forever in our skies.

Directed by Kate Golledge, adapted for the stage by Simon Warne and with spellbinding music and lyrics from Andy Collyer, Claus The Musical brings the beloved L.Frank Baum children's classic The Life and Adventures of Santa Claus to life in a show that will appeal to the child in everyone. Full casting and creative team to be announced in due course.

Katy Lipson said: 'Claus is such a special and important piece to me. It's a piece that reminds me of my fondest memories of seeing a musical for the first time. When I first heard this score by Andy Collyer it inspired me to form my company Aria Entertainment so that I could one day produce it. I am therefore thrilled to finally be bringing this beautiful story to the stage in my hometown of Salford in partnership with Eilene Davidson productions.'

Eilene Davidson said: 'I'm delighted to be bringing to the stage this beautiful Christmas tale evoking magical childhood memories. I can't wait to thrill a new generation with this spellbinding children's musical written by L. Frank Baum who also brought the world the universally adored The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. '

Abandoned as a baby in the magical Forest of Burzee, he is gifted to Necile, a wood nymph, who showers him with love and names him Claus. With a helping hand from the mystical inhabitants of the forest - Fairies, Knooks and Ryls - she teaches him that kindness is the most important lesson of all, a gift that Claus eventually shares with us, as he embarks on a journey to bring the miracle of Christmas to the whole world.

Performances run 14 December - 8 January 2023.

Tickets on sale now at www.thelowry.com.