CINDERELLA Runs at the Royal Ballet This Holiday Season

This Christmas, The Royal Ballet invites you to the ball with Frederick Ashton’s spectacular Cinderella. A fairytale like no other, this magical ballet boasts astonishing stagecraft, enchanting design and exquisite dance. This much-loved ballet is a masterpiece for all the family to enjoy this festive period.

Ashton’s adaptation of Cinderella received its premiere on 23rd December 1948 with Royal Ballet dancers Moira Shearer and Michael Somes in the lead roles. The production was received rapturously with Ashton’s reworking of Charles Perrault’s famous rags-to-riches story proving a compelling showcase for the choreographer’s musicality and the beauty of Sergey Prokofiev’s transcendent score.

This Season Royal Ballet Principals Mayara Magri and Anna Rose O’Sullivan make their debut as Cinderella, with Cesar Corrales, Calvin Richardson, Marcelino Sambé and Joseph Sissens making theirs as The Prince. Fumi Kaneko and William Bracewell perform the lead roles for the live Cinema relay on 10th December.

Cinderella made a welcome return to the stage in 2023 after an absence of over 10 years in a new production with an award-winning creative team steeped in the magic of theatre, film, dance and opera bringing new atmosphere to Cinderella’s ethereal world of fairy godmothers and pumpkin carriages. Set design is by Tom Pye (My Neighbour Totoro, Olivier award for Best Set Design), costume designs by Alexandra Byrne (Elizabeth: The Golden Age, Academy Award for Best Costume Design), lighting design by David Finn (Brokeback Mountain), video design by Finn Ross (Les Miserables, Frozen) and illusions by Chris Fisher (Harry Potter and The Cursed Child).

Cinderella is a co-production between The Royal Ballet and the National Ballet of Canada.

