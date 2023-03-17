Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CINDERELLA Comes to Storyhouse This Christmas Season

Cinderella is at Storyhouse from 1 December to 6 January.

Mar. 17, 2023 Â 
The most beloved fairytale of them all will enchant family audiences at Storyhouse this Christmas - oh yes it will!

Cinderella comes to the Storyhouse stage from Friday 1 December to Saturday 6 January 2024 in an unmissable new adaptation.

Tickets, starting at just Â£15, go on sale to Storyhouse Members this Friday 17 March and on general sale from Friday 24 March.

With its pumpkins, glass slippers, fairy godmothers and wicked stepsisters, the Cinderella story has entranced generations of youngsters since it was first made popular more than 300 years ago.

And this special Storyhouse version promises to be a real seasonal showstopper.

Packed with pop favourites and overflowing with magical moments, the glorious family-friendly Christmas show guarantees plenty of audience participation, sending young and old alike home with a big smile on their face.

Storyhouse producer Helen Redcliffe says: "There's a reason Cinderella is the most famous and best loved fairytale of them all - it's a story with a big heart which speaks of love, hope and kindness.

"We're very excited to be creating what will be a brilliant, interactive version of the classic fairytale complete with elements of traditional panto we know our family audiences will absolutely love."

Cinderella is at Storyhouse from 1 December to 6 January. The five-week run will include British Sign Language, captioned and relaxed performances. Tickets start at £15 available across ALL shows.




