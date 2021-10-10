CHASING FAIRYTALES JAPAN Will Be Performed at Headgate Theatre This Month

The Arts Business presents Chasing Fairytales Japan by Robert Atler and Ruth West at Headgate Theatre (Rehearsal Room), Colchester Fringe.

Performances will take place Saturday 23rd October at 3pm and Sunday 24th October at 1.30pm.

A New writing from Robert Atler (he/him) and Ruth West (she/her) which will premiere at this years Colchester Fringe Festival showcasing the best in promising new talent from the West Midland. This fast-paced Children's Show is bound to keep even the most restless child entertained with a level of humour designed for the whole family will keep parents happy too!





It's time for a bedtime story with a difference. Experience the weird and wonderful world of Japanese Fairytales: see the magic rabbit trick the badger, the old man and his butterfly and the mysterious cloak of invisibility, told through different forms of puppetry including shadow, glove and rod puppets and masks inspired by Japanese Kabuki Theatre! Watch this everyday children's bedroom transform in front of your very eyes and join us on this epic adventure taking you around Japan in these three unusual fairytales from the land of the rising sun which have been cleverly adapted for the stage and are sometimes grimmer than Grimm.





The Arts Business will be running a workshop alongside Chasing Fairytales: Japan where children will be given the opportunity to build puppets from everyday rubbish encouraging a reuse and recycle mentality and showing them how to make something from nothing. They'll also be able to play with their creations in our fully recycled puppet theatre!





The Arts Business is an educational service which teaches arts organisations marketing and business tricks and tips through articles, podcasts and events. Their performance work showcases new talent while retaining the fun of developing shows and working in theatre, keeping this at the heart of what they do.

