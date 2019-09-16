CAPTAIN FLINN AND THE PIRATE DINOSAURS Comes to Leicester Square

This cracker of a show will have you sparkling with excitement this Christmas as Captain Flinn is back and is, once again, ready for a rollicking adventure! Following two highly successful runs at Edinburgh Festival Fringe and an extensive UK tour, it's all aboard for a non-stop action-packed theatrical experience with catchy live music, spectacular puppetry and dastardly dinosaurs! This is a Christmas event for all the family to treasure.

When Flinn, Pearl and Tom are in the middle of their school play their old nemesis, Mr T the T-Rex, appears and kidnaps the children, forcing them to hunt for the secretive Magic Cutlass - a sword that grants the holder any wish! The children are whisked away for another fantastic adventure to a world of devious dinosaurs, deep sea dangers and smelly sausages! Will fearless Flinn be able to outwit the pirate dinosaurs? Will pirate Pearl be brave enough to battle the dangerous dinos and will terrified Tom be back in time for tea?

Based on the award-winning book by Giles Andreae and Russell Ayto, this daring sequel has been adapted by Oliver Lansley, the Artistic Director of Les Petits Theatre and Les Enfants Terribles Theatre Company and writer of 2019 smash-hit TV series Flack. He is also co-writer of BBC2's Whites starring Alan Davies, and actor in the BAFTA-winning show Best Possible Taste where he was nominated for Best Actor at the RTS Awards.

Captain Flinn will be brought to life by the magical cast of incredible talent: Mark Middleton (Henry II, RBL; A Christmas Carol, RBL; The 39 Steps, Fiery Angel National Tour), Ellie Pawsey (Beauty and the Beast, West End In Schools; Mother Goose, Tour), Stephan Boyce (Macbeth, Iris Theatre; PC Fletcher in EastEnders, BBC; Romeo and Juliet, Salisbury Playhouse) and Tom Myles (Ricky Riddlegang And The Riddlegang, New Wimbledon Theatre; Playboy Of The Western World, Theatre Clwyd; Buddy, The Gate Theatre).

Lansley comments, I'm very lucky to have the privilege of a diverse range of projects for a diverse range of audiences - from my television work on shows like Flack, immersive stuff like Alice's Adventures Underground, but the children's work we do always holds a special place because you know how much impact the power of a story can have on young minds. A fun trip to the theatre as a child is nearly always what people cite as their reasons for getting into our business, so it's a lot of responsibility! I'm thrilled that Captain Flinn continues to entertain little people across the country. As at the heart of the show is a story of friendship and fun. And what better message for us to be spreading to our young mind right now that that.

Captain Flinn and the Pirate Dinosaurs: The Magic Cutlass is brought to life by Les Petits (David Walliams' The First Hippo on the Moon and Adventures in Wonderland), the exciting children's theatre company from the team behind internationally acclaimed theatre company, Les Enfants Terribles (Alice's Adventures Underground).

Tickets are available from the Christmas in Leicester Square, http://www.christmasinleicestersquare.com/ and 03333 444 167 priced from £8.





