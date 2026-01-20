Buxton Opera House Will Stage JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT in 2026

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Following the overwhelming success of Evita (2024) and Jesus Christ Superstar (2025), Buxton Opera House has announced its 2026 community production is Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic musical, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat. The production will run from Wednesday 29 April – Monday 4 May 2026 (Gala Night: Thu 30 April).

Buxton Opera House CEO and Joseph Director, Paul Kerryson, said, “Our community productions have become a highlight of our calendar, showcasing the vivid creativity and talent that we have right here on our doorstep. We are delighted to be bringing Joseph, one of the world's most beloved family musicals, to the Opera House stage this spring with an exceptionally gifted cast of actors from the High Peak and surrounding area, complemented, as ever, by a professional creative team and orchestra.”

This production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is made possible through the generous support of Arts Council England and Taylor Emmet Solicitors. Buxton Opera House is also proud to partner with LWC Drinks Ltd and NFU Mutual Derbyshire Peaks as official production sponsors.

An amateur production by arrangement with LW Entertainment Ltd.