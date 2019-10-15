Brokentalkers Bring WOMAN UNDONE to The Everyman

Woman Undone is a re-imagining of the extraordinary early life of one of Ireland's best loved singers Mary Coughlan, created by award-winning Irish theatre company Brokentalkers and Mary Coughlan in collaboration with renowned Icelandic composer and music producer Valgeir Sigurdsson and movement director Eddie Kaye. Woman Undone is on tour, starting with performances at The Everyman, Cork from Tuesday 22nd to Thursday 24th next, before proceeding to the Pavilion Theatre Dún Laoghaire 29th October, and the Black Box Theatre Galway 1st and 2nd November.

A profoundly moving, brave, and beautiful fusion of theatre, music and dance, Woman Undone explores the shocking story of a young girl who endured physical and sexual abuse, addiction and mental illness. The production boasts an all-female cast including Mary Coughlan herself; dancer Erin O'Reilly; Ailbhe Dunne and Molly O'Mahoney from Dublin-based folk pop quartet Mongoose, and actors Ciara Ivie and Jade O'Connor, and features striking visuals with design by Sabine Dargent, lighting by Sarah Jane Shiels, and projections by Jack Phelan.

Following on from Brokentalkers previous works such as The Blue Boy, Have I No Mouth, The Circus Animals' Desertion and The Examination, Woman Undone combines biography, socio-political discourse and breath-taking theatricality with the extraordinary voice of Mary Coughlan and Sigurdsson's haunting score, to create a production that is both emotional and powerful, haunting and visceral.

See this outstanding production at The Everyman from Tuesday 22nd to Thursday 24th October, 8pm. Tickets €20, €18 concession, and €9 students, are available from The Everyman Box Office, phone 021 4501 673, or online www.everymancork.com





