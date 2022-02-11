Breakin' Convention 2022 International Festival Of Hip Hop Dance Theatre Comes to Sadler's Wells in April

Sadler's Wells' annual festival of hip hop dance theatre is back for its 19th year, platforming innovative, authentic dance rooted in the streets and presented live on stage from Friday 29 April - Sunday 1 May 2022.

This year's festival features UK and international artists in an exciting line up of talent hosted by Sadler's Wells Associate Artist and Breakin' Convention founder and Artistic Director, Jonzi D. In true Breakin' Convention tradition, audiences are encouraged to arrive early for activities in the foyers including live DJ sets from award-winning mixmasters, panel discussions, impromptu dance circles, graffiti art, plus dance workshops with artists.

Breakin' Convention 2022 features internationally renowned Australian choreographer and b-boy Nick Power, who presents his piece Between Tiny Cities in the Lilian Baylis Studio. Dancers Aaron Lim and Erak Mith perform the duet in the round, blending the raw, wild energy of b-boy battles with skilful improvisation and choreography, offering a cross-cultural perspective on style, culture and locality. Between Tiny Cities is performed as part of a UK tour.

Compagnie Niya arrives at Breakin' Convention with Gueules Noire. Choreographed by Rachid Hedli, the work pays a heartfelt tribute to the migrant workers of the Nord-Pas de Calais Mining Basin, including his father. Retracing life in the mines, Compagnie Niya's razor-sharp breaking and popping skills create evocative images of solidarity, struggle and fraternity. Hedli's powerful and poetic staging is amplified by original music by Romual Houziaux.

Ukrainian contortionist and dancer Kate Luzan makes her Breakin' Convention debut with her striking take on hip hop, adding her signature moves in high heels into the mix. Luzan has performed across fashion campaigns and commercials, as well as on multiple dance television shows including So You Think You Can Dance Ukraine. London based dance artist and performance maker Amanda Pefkou performed in Breakin' Convention's Open Art Surgery in 2021 and presents a passionate krump piece inspired by her Cypriot lineage as well as her mother. Full line up to be announced.

Breakin' Convention Artistic Director, Jonzi D said: "After 2 years of restrictions, I'm happy to say Breakin' Convention is back with a full international program featuring premieres from Peru, Ukraine, and Czech Republic! Also proudly presenting a variety of award-winning UK acts. I look forward to the DJs, the dance cyphers, and all the immersive elements of Breakin' Convention that we've missed so much."

Tickets: £15-£40

Ticket Office: www.sadlerswells.com