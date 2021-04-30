Bowdonbury Brings Music Festival Magic to Cheshire This May Bank Holiday

Forget Glastonbury - it's all about Bowdonbury this Bank Holiday, with the Bowdonbury Festival bringing a brilliant weekend of music to the heart of Cheshire next month.

Festivalgoers at the event on Saturday 29 and Sunday 30 May can enjoy two fantastic days of family-friendly entertainment packed with live performances from award-winning tribute artists, along with amazing food and drink and awesome attractions - all presented in a Covid-safe environment at the Bowdon Cricket, Hockey & Squash Club at Altrincham.

The festival kicks off on 29 May with Disco Legends, featuring acclaimed tributes to George Michael, Diana Ross and The Bee Gees.

Andrew Browning, previous Stars in their Eyes finalist and sought-after star of the international touring theatre show Fast Love, appears as George Michael.

Expect all the most famous songs from the much-loved late singer's back catalogue, from his early days in Wham through to his hugely successful solo career, all faithfully recreated and performed by Europe's leading George Michael tribute artist.

Andrew will be joined by the award-winning Tameka Jackson who will captivate listeners with her stellar tribute to Motown royalty Diana Ross, and by The Bootleg Bee Gees who have thrilled audiences across the UK Europe with their uncanny close harmonies and faultless delivery.

These three fantastic tribute headliners will be joined by support acts Le Freak Band and Radio Alty DJ Pete Scotson for a Saturday night filled with disco hits and fan favourites.

The festival continues on 30 May with a specially curated Groovy 60s line-up which includes The Pretend Beatles, critically acclaimed Maxine Mazumder as Dusty Springfield and the award-winning Dave Collison as Roy Orbison.

The Pretend Beatles will be bringing their big live show - complete with lavish costumes, authentic instruments and special effects - to the Bowdon-based festival, channelling the Fab Four's famously irreverent sense of humour as well as performing the band's many hits from A Hard Day's Night to Hey Jude, and Love Me Do to Let it Be.

The Sunday night line-up continues with award-winning Maxine Mazumder who is famous for her painstaking attention to detail, incredible voice and unmistakable Dusty mannerisms which have earned her the title of the UK's Number One tribute to the music icon from the National Tribute Awards.

Meanwhile Dave Collison is the UK's most authentic Roy Orbison tribute, and has been touring the world for more than quarter of a century celebrating the life and work of the late music legend with energy and passion. Expect all those Orbison classics from 24 Hours to Tulsa and Only the Lonely to Oh, Pretty Woman.

The new Bowdonbury Festival is being organised by Max Eden and will raise money for the Bowdon Cricket, Hockey and Squash Club after its main fundraising event, Bowdon Bonfire, had to be cancelled last year due to Covid restrictions.

Benchmark Security Group is sponsoring the festival.

Andy Mcnab, a member of the Bowdon Cricket, Hockey & Squash Club committee, said: "We're delighted to be able to work with Max on this event which will enable our club to raise the vital funds needed to secure its future.

"He's been a fantastic support to our club and I'm really excited for us to be able to stage this Covid-safe socially distanced event which the community can all enjoy. The event mirrors our ethos within the club to support the entire community and provide an outlet in supporting people's mental health and well-being."

Max Eden added: "I think now more than ever it's important we come together as a community and help one another to get through this.

"When Bowdon Cricket, Hockey & Squash Club first got in touch looking to boost their fundraising efforts, I wanted to try and help wherever possible to ensure this fantastic sports club continues to stay open and be a part of our community, while also creating a new family-friendly event which compliments the other amazing local events in our area including Hale Barns Carnival which is now in its fifth year."

Special care has been taken to ensure Bowdonbury Festival can operate in a Covid-safe way with a large socially distanced outdoor site, reduced capacity and additional facilities and access to ensure festivalgoers can enjoy the event safely and in line with Government restrictions set for May 2021.

Tickets are limited to ensure social distancing can be maximised are available to purchase in advance only from www.Bowdonbury.co.uk