Blind Comedian Jamie MacDonald Will Embark on Debut UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



AEG Presents has announced Comedian and Broadcaster Jamie MacDonald’s debut UK Tour. Performances will begin in Brighton on 2 September.

As a white, middle-class, straight male with an ok career Jamie fits the current stereotype of a loathsome, over-privileged, toxic bastard. However, based purely on the fact that he is blind , he’s constantly told he’s a role model. FYI, he isn’t toxic. But surely he should have the choice to be without people continually telling him he’s a hero?

Jamie MacDonald is an award winning blind Scottish comedian, writer and voice over artist. Most recently he has appeared on Live At The Apollo, Celebrity Masterchef, Have I Got News For You and three series of The Scotts (all BBC 1) and QI (BBC 2). In 2022 he won the Grierson Award for Best Presenter for his BBC 2 documentary Blind Ambition. His most recent TV show, Evil Escapes, has recently been nominated for a Broadcast Digital Award.

His radio credits include ; Radio 4’s The Now Show, Museum of Curiosity, Fred at the Stand, Rosie Jones Box Ticker and 2 series of his own show Life on the Blink.

As well as acting, comedy performing and writing, Jamie is a professional voice over artist. His credits include adverts for David Beckham’s Bold Instinct, the Swiss Tourist Board, Tennants Beer and the Scottish Government, and the BBC One documentary, Without Limits. He was also invited to speak at the world famous Oxford Student Union and has performed seven critically acclaimed shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

He believes that disabled people don’t triumph over their adversities they triumph with them and get to have some fun with them along the way.

Tour Dates

Venue: Komedia BRIGHTON

Dates: Tuesday 2nd September

Box Office: 01273 647 100

Venue: The Stand GLASGOW

Dates: Monday 8th September

Box Office: 0131 558 7272

Venue: Wardrobe LEEDS

Dates: Wednesday 10th September

Box Office: 0113 383 8800

Venue: Hot Water Comedy Club LIVERPOOL

Dates: Thursday 11th September

Venue: Underbelly Boulevard LONDON

Dates: Friday 19th September

Box Office: 0207 432 3860

Venue: Wardrobe BRISTOL

Dates: Sunday 21st September

Venue: Komedia BATH

Dates: Monday 22nd September

Box Office: 01225 489 070

Venue: Junction 2 CAMBRIDGE

Dates: Tuesday 23rd September

Box Office: 01223 511 511

Venue: Glee Studio BIRMINGHAM

Dates: Wednesday 24th September

Venue: The Stand NEWCASTLE

Dates: Sunday 28th September

Box Office: 0191 300 9700

Venue: Frog & Bucket MANCHESTER

Dates: Tuesday 30th September

Box Office: 0161 236 9805

Venue: Social HULL

Dates: Thursday 16th October

Comments

Best Off-Broadway Musical - Live Standings CATS: The Jellicle Ball - Perelman Performing Arts Center - 17% Drag: The Musical - New World Stages Stage III - 14% Ragtime - New York City Center - 12% Vote Now! 00 Days 00 Hours 00 Minutes 00 Seconds