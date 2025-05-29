Blind Comedian Jamie MacDonald Will Embark on Debut UK Tour

Performances will begin in Brighton on 2 September.
AEG Presents has announced Comedian and Broadcaster Jamie MacDonald’s debut UK Tour. Performances will begin in Brighton on 2 September.
As a white, middle-class, straight male with an ok career Jamie fits the current stereotype of a loathsome, over-privileged, toxic bastard. However, based purely on the fact that he is blind , he’s constantly told he’s a role model. FYI, he isn’t toxic. But surely he should have the choice to be without people continually telling him he’s a hero?
Jamie MacDonald is an award winning blind Scottish comedian, writer and voice over artist. Most recently he has appeared on Live At The Apollo, Celebrity Masterchef, Have I Got News For You and three series of The Scotts (all BBC 1) and QI (BBC 2). In 2022 he won the Grierson Award for Best Presenter for his BBC 2 documentary Blind Ambition. His most recent TV show, Evil Escapes, has recently been nominated for a Broadcast Digital Award.
His radio credits include ; Radio 4’s The Now Show, Museum of Curiosity, Fred at the Stand, Rosie Jones Box Ticker and 2 series of his own show Life on the Blink.
As well as acting, comedy performing and writing, Jamie is a professional voice over artist. His credits include adverts for David Beckham’s Bold Instinct, the Swiss Tourist Board, Tennants Beer and the Scottish Government, and the BBC One documentary, Without Limits. He was also invited to speak at the world famous Oxford Student Union and has performed seven critically acclaimed shows at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.
He believes that disabled people don’t triumph over their adversities they triumph with them and get to have some fun with them along the way.
Venue: Komedia BRIGHTON
Dates: Tuesday 2nd September
Box Office: 01273 647 100
Venue: The Stand GLASGOW
Dates: Monday 8th September
Box Office: 0131 558 7272
Venue: Wardrobe LEEDS
Dates: Wednesday 10th September
Box Office: 0113 383 8800
Venue: Hot Water Comedy Club LIVERPOOL
Dates: Thursday 11th September
Venue: Underbelly Boulevard LONDON
Dates: Friday 19th September
Box Office: 0207 432 3860
Venue: Wardrobe BRISTOL
Dates: Sunday 21st September
Venue: Komedia BATH
Dates: Monday 22nd September
Box Office: 01225 489 070
Venue: Junction 2 CAMBRIDGE
Dates: Tuesday 23rd September
Box Office: 01223 511 511
Venue: Glee Studio BIRMINGHAM
Dates: Wednesday 24th September
Venue: The Stand NEWCASTLE
Dates: Sunday 28th September
Box Office: 0191 300 9700
Venue: Frog & Bucket MANCHESTER
Dates: Tuesday 30th September
Box Office: 0161 236 9805
Venue: Social HULL
Dates: Thursday 16th October
