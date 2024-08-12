Birmingham Hippodrome Launches New Artist Development Programme For West Midlands Theatre Makers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Birmingham Hippodrome’s New Work and Artist Development department has launched Hippodrome Origins, a brand-new bespoke artist development programme for theatre makers from the West Midlands.

Hippodrome Origins offers the region’s theatre writers and makers a unique opportunity which includes artistic development and support with workshops, resources and a platform to share their work. The programme forms a key part of the New Work and Artist Development department’s mission to make the Hippodrome a vibrant and supportive home for West Midlands creatives.

Hippodrome Origins will be led by Anna Himali Howard, New Work Manager at Birmingham Hippodrome. Anna is a director, theatre maker and dramaturg from Birmingham who most recently co-adapted and directed The Secret Garden at Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre. Anna joined the New Work and Artist Development team in June, which is headed up by Sophia Griffin, and supported by New Work & Artist Development Co-ordinator, Maria-Magdalena Mineva.

Programme lead, Anna Himali Howard, New Work Manager said: “We are hoping to meet playwrights, theatre makers, and artists who might defy categorisation, who have an idea for a piece of theatre they want to work on. It's so exciting to be expanding the Hippodrome's role as a home for theatre creatives in the West Midlands with the Origins Programme, and a joy to be meeting brilliant artists and learning about their work.”

Sophia Griffin, Head of New Work and Artist Development said: “The New Work and Artist Development department has been designed with artists at the heart of it. I'm so pleased we're introducing Hippodrome Origins as a core part of our offer for artists in the region. We hope it will be a really rich development opportunity, embedding artists at the core of the Hippodrome.”



Chris Sudworth, Creative Director added: “Hippodrome Origins is the next step in our support for creatives in our region. We believe in Birmingham, the West Midlands and the talent here, and we can’t wait to see the ideas, stories and new work that grow through this exciting and important new programme.”

Beginning in November 2024, selected artists will benefit from regular workshops, creative and technical support as well as free rehearsal space at the Hippodrome. Open to artists 18+, the 18-month development programme offers a bursary of £2500, bespoke artist development, dramaturgical support, funded theatre trips and a platform to share theatre work.

Meeting on Monday evenings, the first six months will be an immersive period of learning, group sessions and trips to theatre and other cultural events. In the subsequent 12 months each artist or company will develop a new piece of work, supported by the Hippodrome, with monthly group sessions to catch up with each other and receive peer support. At the end of the programme the work will be shared with a wider audience.

Birmingham Hippodrome is looking for artists in the West Midlands who can demonstrate a commitment to making theatre and can talk about an idea that they are hoping to develop.

Applications for Hippodrome Origins open on Thursday 8 August and close on Monday 16 September at 12pm.

To apply visit:

www.birminghamhippodrome.com/hippodrome-projects/artists/artistdevelopment/hippodrome-origins/

