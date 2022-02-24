Benjamin Scheuer's THE LION Comes to Southwark Playhouse in May

The Lion is a one-man folk musical telling a true story of survival. With a guitar in hand, Ben confronts his turbulent life's journey from a rift in his childhood to his own brush with mortality. During 70 minutes of songs, monologues and virtuosic guitar playing, Ben tells an inspiring story of love, loss, despair and hope that reminds us how, even in our darkest moments, music, family and community can help us find our true voice and the strength to 'Weather the Storm'.

'The Lion', directed by Alex Stenhouse and Sean Daniels, is the first revival of Benjamin Scheuer's

Drama Desk Award-winning autobiographical show, with Max Alexander-Taylor playing the role of Ben.

It plays at Southwark Playhouse, 25 May - 25 June. Press night: Friday 27 May at 8pm.

Producer Danielle Tarento says: "I have loved Benjamin's writing and this show for nearly a decade so to get to work on it in a brand new production is such a privilege. And, after the two years we've

collectively lived through, to share this story of courage in the face of adversity and hope triumphing over sorrow feels all the more timely and poignant."

The show is produced in association with Arizona Theatre Company, where it will play after its run in London. Artistic Director Sean Daniels, who directed the original production, says "I am delighted to be back in the world of 'The Lion', a project Benjamin and I started eight years ago as he first told me his own personal and inspiring story. ATC and I are honored to be working with Danielle Tarento on this award-winning musical. For me, this piece reminds me that great and redemptive things can come from awful things, and that the bonds between parents and children are with us a lifetime."

Creative team: Directors Alex Stenhouse and Sean Daniels. Set and Costume Designer Simon Kenny. Lighting Designer Emma Chapman. Sound Designer Andrew Johnson.

Benjamin Scheuer (Book, Music and Lyrics)

Benjamin Scheuer is an American songwriter and recipient of the 2021 Kleban Prize for Lyrics. 'The Lion' won a Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance; a well as the Off-West-End Award for Best New Musical. Scheuer's album 'Songs from 'The Lion'' was released in 2016 (Warner/ADA), along with four music videos (directed by Bafta and Emmy-winner Peter Baynton) which garnered prizes including Best Commissioned Film at the Annecy Film Festival, and two consecutive Public Choice for Best Music Video at the British Animation Awards. Originally from New York, Scheuer lives in London with his wife and daughter.