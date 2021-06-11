Belgrade Theatre to Celebrate Coventry Welcomes 2021

The Belgrade Theatre is celebrating Coventry Welcomes from Mon 14 - Sun 20 June this year, supporting three events taking place throughout the week: We Walk Togther, REWIND and Can You Hear Me, Now?

Coinciding with Refugee Week 2021, Coventry Welcomes offers a chance to explore the lives of those seeking sanctuary and those who have welcomed them throughout the generations.

As a Theatre of Sanctuary since 2017, the Belgrade is committed to welcoming and celebrating migrants, refugees and those seeking sanctuary in the UK.

Tues 15 June sees the premiere of We Walk Together, a film created by the Sharing Cultures group, a partnership between the Belgrade Theatre and Coventry Refugee and Migrant Centre, supported by Coventry UK City of Culture 2021.

We "walk" together each Tuesday when we gather to share our thoughts, our creativity and our cultures. We walk with others as we explore our city of Coventry.

We Walk Together is funded by the Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund (AMIF). The film is free to watch and can be found on the Belgrade Theatre's Theatre of Sanctuary page. Captioning is available. Suitable for all ages. The film will be released at 11am on Tues 15 June and will be available to watch throughout the week.

On Sat 19 June at 7:30pm, REWIND takes place on the Belgrade Theatre's B2 stage.

Adapted from fact-based stories of resistance, REWIND is inspired by testimonies from refugees whose lives were affected by dictatorship in Latin America in the 1970s. The 30-minute largely non-verbal work-in-progress will be followed by a post-show discussion.

Far below the ground, deep down under this earth we walk on, are unheard voices. Can you hear them rising to the surface?

Part of The University of Warwick's Resonate Festival, REWIND is presented by immigrant-led physical theatre company Ephemeral Ensemble, in partnership with the Belgrade Theatre. REWIND will perform to an already sold-out audience.

Finally, on Sun 20 June, Stand and Be Counted Theatre present Can You Hear Me, Now? in Swanswell Park from 1-2pm.

The large-scale outdoor performance is an immersive and joyous experience, made with and for the people of Coventry. Expect live music, dance, spoken word and storytelling.

Can You Hear Me, Now? is commissioned by Coventry UK City of Culture 2021 and presented in partnership with the Belgrade Theatre and Coventry Refugee and Migrant Centre.

Can You Hear Me, Now? is also now sold-out.

Belgrade Co-Artistic Director Justine Themen said: "Whilst continuing to build our longer term relationships with existing communities, we want to open our doors to newly-arriving communities to share their stories and build understanding. We look forward to the challenges and inspiration that come with this. A theatre is a space for dialogue within the city and celebrating both our differences and our shared humanity."

Coventry Welcomes week runs from Mon 14 - Sun 20 June 2021. All of these events are free to watch. More information can be found at https://coventry2021.co.uk/what-s-on/coventry-welcomes-2021/