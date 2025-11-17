Ballet Nights To Present New Year’s Day Concert At Cadogan Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Ballet Nights will present THE NEW YEAR’S DAY CONCERT on January 1, 2026, from 17:00 to 19:00 at Cadogan Hall in Chelsea.

The programme will blend classical ballet, contemporary work, and live musical performance, featuring artists from major European and UK companies as well as emerging voices from the international dance and music community. The concert is positioned as the company’s latest effort to establish a signature New Year tradition within London’s cultural calendar.

Featured performers will include Liudmila Konovalova, Guest Principal at Vienna Staatsballett; Gareth Haw, Lead Principal at English National Ballet; Constance Devernay-Laurence of London City Ballet and Amazon Prime’s ÉTOILE; Kevin Poeung, Principal Dancer with Northern Ballet; and Birmingham Royal Ballet soloist Yasiel Hodelín Bello. Additional artists will include English National Ballet’s Minju Kang and Lorenzo Trossello, the contemporary duo EKLEIDO, contemporary chamber ensemble Quartet Concrète, Azerbaijani soprano Gulshan Akin, pianist Viktor Erik Emanuel, and Ballet Nights Founder Jamiel Devernay-Laurence as compère.

In Part I of the programme, Quartet Concrète will perform selections from Dvořák’s Piano Quintet No. 2 with pianist Viktor Erik Emanuel. Yasiel Hodelín Bello will dance the Le Corsaire variation, followed by Minju Kang, Lorenzo Trossello, and Kevin Poeung in Kenneth Tindall’s Bitter Earth, set to music by Max Richter and Dinah Washington. Liudmila Konovalova will perform Evanescence, choreographed by Sebastien Bertaud with soprano Gulshan Akin and Emanuel, and Constance Devernay-Laurence will dance Moonlight with Gareth Haw before the interval.

Part II will include Aheym, performed by Quartet Concrète; the Basilio variation from Don Quixote, danced by Hodelín Bello; and Clinquant, choreographed and performed by EKLEIDO. Dominic Stokes will perform Hindemith’s Viola Sonata, Op. 25, No. 1, and Konovalova and Haw will conclude the evening with the Sleeping Beauty pas de deux, choreographed by Marius Petipa.

Jamiel Devernay-Laurence, Ballet Nights Founder and Executive Artistic Director, said, “The Ballet Nights New Year's Day Concert is a limited-edition experience, as a one-night-only celebration that marks the beginning of a new ambition for an annual tradition. It’s everything audiences love about the Ballet Nights format: world-class dance from globally renowned performers, thrilling performances by virtuoso new stars, an elegant intimacy courtesy the beautiful Cadogan Hall, and some surprises…but with a live music and singing ‘twist’ that will bring an entirely new energy to the stage. And that’s not all! We’ll be inviting audiences to dress up and celebrate in style as world stars and rising voices share the stage in an evening of artistry, music, and togetherness.”

Ticket Information

THE NEW YEAR’S DAY CONCERT will take place January 1, 2026, from 17:00 to 19:00 at Cadogan Hall, 5 Sloane Terrace, Chelsea, London SW1X 9DQ, including one interval. Tickets are available now.

Since launching in 2023, Ballet Nights has presented 11 uniquely hosted variety programmes and 19 live performances, offering a platform to more than 100 artists and 50 choreographers, including 12 new commissions. The organisation has staged sold-out performances in London and Glasgow and mounted international engagements in Brisbane, Bucharest, and Kuala Lumpur. In 2026, Ballet Nights will embark on its first UK tour, continuing its model of artist-centered programming and contemporary approaches to audience engagement and production.