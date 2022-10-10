Back to Back Theatre to Bring THE SHADOW WHOSE PREY THE HUNTER BECOMES to Leeds Playhouse in November

Back to Back Theatre is bringing its critically production The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes to Leeds Playhouse from 2-5 November, in partnership with Leeds-based international festival Transform.

After winning the prestigious Ibsen Award in September, the internationally renowned Australian company is coming to London, Brighton and Leeds as part of UK/AU Season - a major cultural exchange between Australia and the UK from the British Council and the Australian Government.

The tour marks an important new collaboration between Transform, the Playhouse, Battersea Arts Centre and Attenborough Centre for the Creative Arts in Brighton, who are working together to bring this ground-breaking contemporary work to the UK for the first time and give it a multi-venue platform.

Back to Back Theatre is driven by an ensemble of artists with disabilities and is considered one of Australia's most important cultural exports.

Alongside the performances, Transform and Leeds Playhouse are working with Bradford-based Mind the Gap - one of Europe's leading learning disabled theatre companies and live arts organisations. There will be a series of opportunities to engage and dive deeper into the production and Back to Back's body of work. Events will include film screenings, workshops and a talk, alongside integrated access.

Amy Letman, Creative Director of Transform, said: "Back to Back Theatre is one of the world's most important theatre companies. I've dreamed about bringing their extraordinary work to Leeds for the last decade. Three years in the planning, this international tour will see Shadow reach audiences across the UK for the first time.

"Intimate, socially conscious, bold and playful, Shadow raises important questions around the personal cost we will all bear if society continues to function as it does. Not only will audiences in Leeds get to see this extraordinary show by Back to Back Theatre, but we're also excited to be working in collaboration with Mind the Gap to organise screenings, workshops and a conversation around the show to bring regional artists and audiences closer to the work and its themes."

Amy Leach, Deputy Artistic Director at Leeds Playhouse, said: "We're thrilled to be hosting such an exciting and ground-breaking international theatre company as they embark on what promises to be a must-see tour. Their extraordinary work encourages us to ask ourselves important questions, pushing us to dig deep into who we are and how we can make a difference. It's also going to be fascinating to witness the discussions that emerge and the creative work that's developed around the show by our friends at Mind the Gap."

Based around a public meeting, The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes is a sly theatrical revelation inspired by mistakes, mis-readings, mis-leadings and misunderstandings.

Weaving a narrative through topics of our time like human rights, sexual politics, and the projected dominance of artificial intelligence, the performance asks the question: how do we come together to make decisions that are in the best interests of a civic society?

Created through conversations and improvisation, the performers are also its co-authors. When Simon, Scott and Sarah, a trio of disability activists desperate to save the world, set up a public meeting, what unfolds is a story of great sadness and, ultimately, of hope. The Shadow Whose Prey the Hunter Becomes is a reminder that none of us are self-sufficient and all of us are ultimately responsible.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

Back to Back Theatre co-presented by Leeds Playhouse and Transform

THE SHADOW WHOSE PREY THE HUNTER BECOMES

Courtyard, Leeds Playhouse

2-5 November

60 mins (no interval)

Box office: 0113 213 7700

leedsplayhouse.org.uk