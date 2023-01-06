BRITAIN'S GOT TALENT's Magical Bones Will Bring National Tour to Swindon

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The performance is on 2nd March.

Jan. 06, 2023  
After making it to the final and coming second in Britain's Got Talent: Ultimate Magician in December, Magical Bones is set to embark on a national tour from March 2023 with the show he premiered at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe last year. He will be bringing a set of powerful illusions, intertwined with great stories, beautiful music, lots of laughter and of course, his trademark coolest break-dancing moves.

He will be performing in Swindon on 2nd March.

Magical Bones started his career as a professional hip-hop dancer, he was given the nickname 'Bones' because of his hard-hitting dance style. He went on to establish himself as one of the most respected and prominent figures within the UK hip-hop scene, working with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Madonna, Alicia Keys and Plan B, and is the featured dancer in the music video of Mint Royals' number 1 smash hit single, Singing in The Rain.

Now focusing as a magician & illusionist, Bones has just completed a hugely successful Edinburgh Fringe Festival run, UK tour having previously wowed audiences in the West end and internationally as part of the worldwide hit Impossible. Additionally, his other television appearances include Sky/Amazon's Around the World in 80 Tricks, The CW's Penn & Teller: Fool Us (USA), BBC Scotland's Pure Magic, ITV1's This Morning, and as the headline performer closing BBC1's BAFTA Awards.

